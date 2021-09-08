What is the Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting line, over/under?

The No. 21-ranked Texas football team will face the Arkansas Razorbacks of the SEC at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Texas Longhorns opened their first week of the college football season with a lopsided 38-18 win against the University of Louisiana in Austin Sept. 4.

The Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2021 campaign with a 38-17 win against Rice Sept. 4.

Since 2003, the Texas Longhorns have achieved a 2-2 record against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Longhorns lost the previous matchup in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl 31-7 on Dec. 29, 2014.

In 1969, then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks 15-14 in a game that's often referred to by fans of both schools as the "Game of the Century."

Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks football betting odds

The Texas Longhorns are a 6.5-point favorite against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The over/under is 57 points.