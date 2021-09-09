Who is Texas football's biggest rival? These matchups had the most shutouts, nail-bitting wins.

Against their biggest rivals, the Longhorns boast a winning record over more than a century of playing football against their most hated teams.

Despite a recent losses to Oklahoma in an epic 4-OT game in the 2020 Red River Showdown, the program overall success against teams it considers its biggest foes.

So which rival is the Longhorns' greatest adversary? For the purposes of comparison, this story will look at teams Texas football has played more than 50 times and at least once within this century. This means teams like Southern Methodist University, a former Southwestern Conference opponent the Longhorns haven't played since 1995, won't make this list.

Each section will note Texas' record in the rivalry, how many games were won in a shutout, how many went to overtime (a quarter that's only been in effect since 1996), and how many were won by a single point or three or less points.

Texas vs. Arkansas football

A former SWC foes and a future SEC opponent, the Razorbacks claims the current win streak after defeating the Longhorns in the Texas Bowl 31-7 in 2014. The 1969 Game of the Century ranks high among teams' historic matchups. The two teams face each other again on Sept. 11.

Texas football's overall record vs. Arkansas: 56-22 (78 total games)

56-22 (78 total games) Games won by shutout: 17 times (21.8% of all games)

17 times (21.8% of all games) Most recent shutout: Texas wins 17-0 in 1957

Texas wins 17-0 in 1957 Overtime history: 0 games

0 games Games won by 3 or less points: 12 times (15.4% of a all games)

12 times (15.4% of a all games) Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 22-20 in 2004

Texas wins 22-20 in 2004 Games won by 1 point: 5 times (6.4% of all games)

5 times (6.4% of all games) Most recent game decided by 1 point: Arkansas wins 14-13 in 1991

Texas vs. Baylor football aka The Revivalry

Often referred to as "The Revivalry", the first of these games was won in a shutout by Texas in 1901. The most recent game in 2020 was won by the Longhorns, 27-16. The teams play each other again on Oct. 30.

Texas football's overall record vs. Baylor: 79-27-4 (110 total games)

79-27-4 (110 total games) Games decided by shutout: 25 times (22.7% of all games)

25 times (22.7% of all games) Most recent shutout: Texas wins 62-0 in 1999

Texas wins 62-0 in 1999 Overtime history: 0 games

0 games Games won by 3 or less points: 15 times (13.6% of a all games)

15 times (13.6% of a all games) Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 35-34 in 2016

Texas wins 35-34 in 2016 Games won by 1 point: 5 times (4.5% of all games)

5 times (4.5% of all games) Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 35-34 in 2016

Texas vs. Oklahoma football aka The Red River Rivalry

Nicknamed "The Red River Showdown" for the Red River that flows through both states, the game is played annually at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Sooners won the latest game in a quadruple-OT game for the ages, winning 53-45 in 2020. The teams will square off again on Oct. 9.

Texas football's overall record vs. Oklahoma: 62-49-5 (116 total games)

62-49-5 (116 total games) Games won by shutout: 23 times (19.8% of all games)

23 times (19.8% of all games) Most recent shutout: Oklahoma wins 12-0 in 2004

Oklahoma wins 12-0 in 2004 Overtime history: 2 games won by Oklahoma (2020, 1996)

2 games won by Oklahoma (2020, 1996) Games won by 3 or less points: 18 times (15.5% of all games)

18 times (15.5% of all games) Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 48-45 in 2018

Texas wins 48-45 in 2018 Games decided by 1 point: 4 times

4 times Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 14-13 in 1990

Texas vs. Rice football

This matchup has been dominated in recent years by the Longhorns, who have won the past 14 meetings. Rice will have a chance at breaking the streak on Sept. 18.

Texas football's overall record vs. Rice: 73-21-1 (95 total games)

73-21-1 (95 total games) Games won by shutout: 23 times (21.7% of all games)

23 times (21.7% of all games) Most recent shutout: Rice wins 7-0 in 1960

Rice wins 7-0 in 1960 Overtime history: 0 games

0 games Games won by 3 or less points: 5 times (5.3% of all games)

5 times (5.3% of all games) Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 31-30 in 1989

Texas wins 31-30 in 1989 Games won by 1 point: 2 times (2.1% of all games)

2 times (2.1% of all games) Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 31-30 in 1989

Texas vs. Texas A&M football aka The Lone Star Rivalry

Often called "The Lone Star Showdown," these two teams played each other more than any other opponent. The Longhorns hold the current win streak at won, winning the last Big 12 matchup off a field goal 27-25 in 2011. This rivalry will likely renew once Texas joins the SEC.

Texas football's overall record vs. Texas A&M: 76-37-5 (118 total games)

76-37-5 (118 total games) Games won by shutout: 35 times (29.6% of all games)

35 times (29.6% of all games) Most recent shutout: Texas wins 25-0 in 1961

Texas wins 25-0 in 1961 Overtime history: 0 games

0 games Games won by 3 or less points: 9 times (7.6% of all games)

9 times (7.6% of all games) Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 27-25 in 2011

Texas wins 27-25 in 2011 Games won by 1 point: 4 times (3.4% of all games)

4 times (3.4% of all games) Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 28-27 in 1990

Texas vs. TCU football

A series formerly known as "The West Texas Championship," the Horned Frogs have won the past two contests, including a 33-31 win in 2020. The teams play again on Oct. 2.

Texas football's overall record vs. TCU: 63-27-1 (91 total games)

63-27-1 (91 total games) Games won by shutout: 30 times (33% of all games)

30 times (33% of all games) Most recent shutout: Texas wins 32-0 in 1991

Texas wins 32-0 in 1991 Overtime history: 0 games

0 games Games won by 3 or less points: 8 times (8.8% of all games)

8 times (8.8% of all games) Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: TCU wins 33-31 in 2020

TCU wins 33-31 in 2020 Games won by 1 point: 4 times (4.4% of all games)

4 times (4.4% of all games) Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 3-2 in 1960

Texas vs. Texas Tech football

The Longhorns currently hold a three-game win streak over the Red Raiders, most recently a 63-56 overtime victory in 2020. The two will go to head-to-head again on Sept. 25.