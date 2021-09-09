Who is Texas football's biggest rival? These matchups had the most shutouts, nail-bitting wins.
Against their biggest rivals, the Longhorns boast a winning record over more than a century of playing football against their most hated teams.
Despite a recent losses to Oklahoma in an epic 4-OT game in the 2020 Red River Showdown, the program overall success against teams it considers its biggest foes.
So which rival is the Longhorns' greatest adversary? For the purposes of comparison, this story will look at teams Texas football has played more than 50 times and at least once within this century. This means teams like Southern Methodist University, a former Southwestern Conference opponent the Longhorns haven't played since 1995, won't make this list.
Each section will note Texas' record in the rivalry, how many games were won in a shutout, how many went to overtime (a quarter that's only been in effect since 1996), and how many were won by a single point or three or less points.
Texas vs. Arkansas football
A former SWC foes and a future SEC opponent, the Razorbacks claims the current win streak after defeating the Longhorns in the Texas Bowl 31-7 in 2014. The 1969 Game of the Century ranks high among teams' historic matchups. The two teams face each other again on Sept. 11.
- Texas football's overall record vs. Arkansas: 56-22 (78 total games)
- Games won by shutout: 17 times (21.8% of all games)
- Most recent shutout: Texas wins 17-0 in 1957
- Overtime history: 0 games
- Games won by 3 or less points: 12 times (15.4% of a all games)
- Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 22-20 in 2004
- Games won by 1 point: 5 times (6.4% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 1 point: Arkansas wins 14-13 in 1991
Texas vs. Baylor football aka The Revivalry
Often referred to as "The Revivalry", the first of these games was won in a shutout by Texas in 1901. The most recent game in 2020 was won by the Longhorns, 27-16. The teams play each other again on Oct. 30.
- Texas football's overall record vs. Baylor: 79-27-4 (110 total games)
- Games decided by shutout: 25 times (22.7% of all games)
- Most recent shutout: Texas wins 62-0 in 1999
- Overtime history: 0 games
- Games won by 3 or less points: 15 times (13.6% of a all games)
- Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 35-34 in 2016
- Games won by 1 point: 5 times (4.5% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 35-34 in 2016
Texas vs. Oklahoma football aka The Red River Rivalry
Nicknamed "The Red River Showdown" for the Red River that flows through both states, the game is played annually at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Sooners won the latest game in a quadruple-OT game for the ages, winning 53-45 in 2020. The teams will square off again on Oct. 9.
- Texas football's overall record vs. Oklahoma: 62-49-5 (116 total games)
- Games won by shutout: 23 times (19.8% of all games)
- Most recent shutout: Oklahoma wins 12-0 in 2004
- Overtime history: 2 games won by Oklahoma (2020, 1996)
- Games won by 3 or less points: 18 times (15.5% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 48-45 in 2018
- Games decided by 1 point: 4 times
- Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 14-13 in 1990
Texas vs. Rice football
This matchup has been dominated in recent years by the Longhorns, who have won the past 14 meetings. Rice will have a chance at breaking the streak on Sept. 18.
- Texas football's overall record vs. Rice: 73-21-1 (95 total games)
- Games won by shutout: 23 times (21.7% of all games)
- Most recent shutout: Rice wins 7-0 in 1960
- Overtime history: 0 games
- Games won by 3 or less points: 5 times (5.3% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 31-30 in 1989
- Games won by 1 point: 2 times (2.1% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 31-30 in 1989
Texas vs. Texas A&M football aka The Lone Star Rivalry
Often called "The Lone Star Showdown," these two teams played each other more than any other opponent. The Longhorns hold the current win streak at won, winning the last Big 12 matchup off a field goal 27-25 in 2011. This rivalry will likely renew once Texas joins the SEC.
- Texas football's overall record vs. Texas A&M: 76-37-5 (118 total games)
- Games won by shutout: 35 times (29.6% of all games)
- Most recent shutout: Texas wins 25-0 in 1961
- Overtime history: 0 games
- Games won by 3 or less points: 9 times (7.6% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Texas wins 27-25 in 2011
- Games won by 1 point: 4 times (3.4% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 28-27 in 1990
Texas vs. TCU football
A series formerly known as "The West Texas Championship," the Horned Frogs have won the past two contests, including a 33-31 win in 2020. The teams play again on Oct. 2.
- Texas football's overall record vs. TCU: 63-27-1 (91 total games)
- Games won by shutout: 30 times (33% of all games)
- Most recent shutout: Texas wins 32-0 in 1991
- Overtime history: 0 games
- Games won by 3 or less points: 8 times (8.8% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: TCU wins 33-31 in 2020
- Games won by 1 point: 4 times (4.4% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 1 point: Texas wins 3-2 in 1960
Texas vs. Texas Tech football
The Longhorns currently hold a three-game win streak over the Red Raiders, most recently a 63-56 overtime victory in 2020. The two will go to head-to-head again on Sept. 25.
- Texas football's overall record vs. Texas Tech: 53-17 (70 total games)
- Games won by shutout: 10 times (14.3% of all games)
- Most recent shutout: Texas wins 27-0 in 1982
- Overtime history: 1 game won by Texas in 2020
- Games won by 3 or less points: 5 times (7.1% of all games)
- Most recent game decided by 3 or less points: Tech wins 48-45 in 2015
- Games won by 1 point: 1 time (1.4% of all games)
- Most recent game won by 1 point: Tech wins 33-32 in 1988