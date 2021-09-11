Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football video highlights, score

The No. 21-ranked Texas football team will face an SEC opponent in the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas leads 13-0 in the second quarter.

The Texas Longhorns kicked off their college football season with a 38-18 win against the University of Louisiana in Austin Sept. 4.

The Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2021 campaign with a 38-17 win against Rice Sept. 4.

Since 2003, the Texas Longhorns have recorded a 2-2 record against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Longhorns lost the previous matchup against Arkansas in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl 31-7 on Dec. 29, 2014.

In 1969, then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks 15-14 in a game that's often referred to by fans of both schools as the "Game of the Century."

Get highlights from the Texas-Arkansas football game below:

Arkansas gets another field goal, now up 16-0 with 3 minutes left in the half.

Make it three more! Arkansas winning 13-0 over Texas.

Arkansas scores a touchdown and extra point, putting them up 10-0.

Arkansas gets on the board first with a 24-yard field goal.

It's kickoff at a sold-out Razorbacks Stadium!

