Texas vs. Arkansas football officials, referee, umpires

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas football team will continue their 2021 NCAA football season against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Texas Longhorns opened their first week of the college football season with a 38-18 win against the University of Louisiana in Austin Sept. 4

The Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2021 campaign with a 38-17 win against Rice Sept. 4

Since 2003, the Texas Longhorns have achieved a 2-2 record against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Longhorns lost the previous matchup against Arkansas in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl 31-7 on Dec. 29, 2014. 

In 1969, then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks 15-14 in a game that's often referred to by fans of both schools as the "Game of the Century."

Here are the officials for the game.

Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) passes the ball in the first half of the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas vs. Arkansas football game officials