Texas vs. Arkansas football officials, referee, umpires

The Texas football team will continue their 2021 NCAA football season against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Texas Longhorns opened their first week of the college football season with a 38-18 win against the University of Louisiana in Austin Sept. 4.

The Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2021 campaign with a 38-17 win against Rice Sept. 4.

Since 2003, the Texas Longhorns have achieved a 2-2 record against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Longhorns lost the previous matchup against Arkansas in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl 31-7 on Dec. 29, 2014.

In 1969, then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks 15-14 in a game that's often referred to by fans of both schools as the "Game of the Century."

Here are the officials for the game.

Texas vs. Arkansas football game officials