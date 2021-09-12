How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 40-21 loss to Arkansas

How Texas graded out in Saturday's 40-21 loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville:

Quarterbacks: D-

And it's a D only because Casey Thompson had two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, which turned what would have been a 40-7 embarrassment into a merely humbling 40-21 loss. Hudson Card was 8 of 15 for 61 yards and lost a fumble, and Thompson was 5 of 8 for 57 yards and added the two rushing scores. Card struggled on third downs and seemed to be harried or throwing on the run for much of the night; he missed an open Jordan Whittington for a touchdown and misfired on two downfield shots to Joshua Moore. As good as Card looked against Louisiana, he looked as awkward against Arkansas.

Go figure: Thompson is responsible for seven touchdowns in his last four quarters (plus change).

So far: Louisiana A-; Arkansas D. Semester average: C+

Running backs: F

How can a position group drop from an A to an F in one week? The running game ran into a brick wall, as neither Bijan Robinson (19-69-1) nor Roschon Johnson (1-3) and certainly not Keilan Robinson (stuffed three straight times from the 1) were able to do anything. One of Robinson's 19 runs was a 20-yarder, which means on his other 18 carries he averaged 2.7 yards per. The offensive line didn't do them or Card any favors (see below), and Texas averaged 3.4 yards per run on the night.

Go figure: Texas' most effective rusher was Casey Thompson, the backup quarterback who averaged 6.3 yards on seven carries and scored twice.

So far: Louisiana B-; Arkansas F. Semester average: C

Wide receivers: F

Jordan Whittington was targeted 10 times but made only five grabs for 32 yards, a measly average of 6.4 yards per catch. And take away his longest reception (15 yards) and he averaged only 4.2 That's a pretty good average for a running back, not a receiver. No other receiver had more than two catches, and Card continues to have problems finding Joshua Moore, last year's leading pass catcher who didn't get a single reception Saturday.

Go figure: Whittington's 10 targets were three more than all other receivers combined.

So far: Louisiana A-; Arkansas F. Semester average: D+

Tight ends: F

What tight ends? Cade Brewer was held without a catch. The lone reception from the position group came in the first half from freshman Juan Davis, who had one catch for 0 yards.

Go figure: Through two games and 31 receptions, Texas tight ends have only two catches for six yards.

So far: Louisiana C-; Arkansas F. Semester average: D-

Offensive line: F

The linemen acknowledged earlier in the week that they had to do better than they did in the opener. But they didn't. Texas' average yards per carry dropped, the line gave up three sacks Saturday night just as it gave up three the week before, Card was pressured all night and the Horns' five-man front struggled against the Hogs' three-man rush that Steve Sarkisian acknowledged Texas wasn't prepared for. Arkansas had 11 tackles for loss and was without its starting edge rusher and star linebacker Bumper Pool for the first half.

Go figure: Robinson's first four touches went for a 3-yard gain, a 4-yard loss, an 8-yard gain and a 2-yard loss.

So far: Louisiana B-; Arkansas F. Semester average: D

Defensive line: D-

Arkansas gashed the Longhorns for 333 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per run. That won't win many football games. The Longhorns didn't have any sacks, either. Only one defensive lineman finished among the top seven tacklers for Texas — T'Vondre Sweat, whose five stops tied for third.

Go figure: Through two games, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn has two tackles.

So far: Louisiana C; Arkansas D-. Semester average: D

Linebackers: C

DeMarvion Overshown (8 tackles, 1 TFL) led the team in stops for the second straight week. He and Luke Brockermeyer (4 tackles, 1.5 TFL) were flying around all night, though Brockermeyer was shaken up in the second half. It was a tough night for the defense all around.

Go figure: Overshown and Brockermeyer have combined for 35 tackles in the first two games.

So far: Louisiana B; Arkansas C. Semester average: C+

Secondary: B+

At least one position group was making plays. Arkansas had to settle for field goals four times when the Razorbacks were closing in on touchdowns. Each time, it was a play from a defensive back that proved pivotal, including Anthony Cook's pass breakup in the end zone and another big play from B.J. Foster, who also had the defensive play of the night for the Longhorns with a brilliant one-handed interception that set Texas up for its first touchdown in the third quarter.

Go figure: Josh Thompson's six tackles were second only to Overshown's eight on the night.

So far: Louisiana B-; Arkansas B+. Semester average: B

Special teams: F

Dicker was wide right on a 52-yard try, his second miss of the season. He's now 1-of-3 for the season. But his most critical error was a blocked punt deep in Texas territory in the first half; he mishandled the snap, the ball bounced to the ground, he picked it up and tried to boot it but a Razorback partially blocked it. The ball wobbled meekly 15 yards into the arms of Mataio Soli, who returned it to Texas' 14. The game almost started with a huge special teams play when Kitan Crawford recovered a muffed punt return inside the Hogs' 5-yard line, but a review showed that Crawford's toe was out of bounds when he touched the ball.

Go figure: Dicker is now 1-of-3 on field goal tries this season, having hit from 45 yards out but missing from 49 and 52.

So far: Louisiana B-; Arkansas F. Semester average: D+