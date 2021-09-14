The Texas football team will face Rice at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns are coming off a 40-21 loss to Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville Sept. 11.

“This was not a performance I was anticipating,” said Steve Sarkisian, the first-year Texas head football coach, who now has a real quarterback quandary on his hands among other issues. “But we’ll find out about ourselves and what we’re made of, because I really believe this one game’s not going to define us. But we’ve got work to do, that’s for sure.”

Chants of “S-E-C!” echoed throughout the night. Arkansas fans in the crowd of 74,531, many wearing “Beat Texas” or “Tuck Fexas” T-shirts, stormed the field afterward. For the Hogs (2-0), it was a night they’ll never forget.

The Rice Owls enter Week 3 without a victory so far this season, having lost to Houston 44-7 Sept. 11 and Arkansas 38-17 Sept. 4.

How to watch, stream Texas football vs. Rice Owls

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Where: Darrell K. Royal/Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin

TV: Longhorn Network

Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Brian Davis of the American-Statesman contributed to this report.