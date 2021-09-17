Texas’ notable number: Longhorns' confidence in kicker Cameron Dicker — and the number 67

Each week this season, we’re looking at a specific number tied to Texas football.

This week’s notable number is 67 — the jersey that Texas has assigned to veteran offensive lineman Tope Imade. Also, Roschon Johnson has compiled 67 yards — 30 rushing, 37 receiving — this season. And the 67-yard touchdown that Rodrique Wright recorded off a fumble return against Oklahoma in 2005 remains the second-longest such score in Longhorns history.

Sixty-seven also represents the number of field goals that Texas kicker Cameron Dicker has attempted in his career.

Three of those attempts have come this season. Dicker hit a 49-yarder in the season opener but has been unsuccessful on his other two tries. He missed from 45 yards out against Louisiana and was wide right on last week's 52-yard attempt at Arkansas.

The long miss wasn't Dicker's only problem in Fayetteville. He's also serving as UT's punter this season and he muffed a second-quarter snap deep in Longhorns territory. Arkansas blocked the, a play that set the Razorbacks up for a short field goal and a 13-0 lead.

This week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that Dicker would continue to kick, punt and handle kickoffs. He also gave Dicker a vote of confidence and added that he feels "great about where he's at."

"At first I was (concerned), but then you think about it: the guy missed a 52-yard field goal the other night. In the NFL, if you make that kick, you get a standing ovation," Sarkisian said. "There's lofty expectations for Cameron this year. He's performed at a high level."

Dicker is the only kicker in UT history to kick two walk-off field goals. He also booted Texas past Oklahoma in 2018 with a 40-yard field goal in the waning seconds.

From up close, Dicker has been close to automatic. He's 165-for-168 on career extra-point and on field goals of less than 40 yards, he has gone 27 for 32.

But Dicker's percentage drops to 64.3% on field goals ranging from 40 to 49 yards out. He has tried seven field goals from at least 50; he is 3 of 7 from that range.

Still, Dicker has kicked 48 career field goals. With 309 points, he's the fifth-leading scorer in school history. Only six kicks by a Longhorn have gone longer than the 57-yard field goal that he nailed against Rice in 2019.

Dicker could soon become just the fifth Longhorns kicker to hit 50 career field goals. Phil Dawson's school record is 59.

"I think that's in the back of my mind," Dicker said in August when asked about his leg's legacy. "It's something I don't think about during the day while I'm doing things just because I'm working to be the best me. I think it's great to have that there."

This season, eight of his 10 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks. His 48.4 yards-per punt average lead the Big 12. (Michael Dickson averaged 47.4 yards when he won the Ray Guy Award in 2017).

The Longhorns do have two reserve punters on scholarship in Ryan Bujcevski and Isaac Pearson. Freshman walk-on Bert Auburn is listed as the backup kicker on UT's depth chart.