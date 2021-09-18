Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Texas vs. Rice football officials, referee, umpires

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas football team will face Rice at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns are coming off a 40-21 loss to Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville Sept. 11. 

The Rice Owls enter Week 3 without a victory so far this season, having lost to Houston 44-7 Sept. 11 and Arkansas 38-17 Sept. 4. 

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Texas vs. Rice football game officials

Referee: Kevin Mar

Umpire: Marlow Fitzgerald

Head Linesman: Bradford Edwards

Line Judge: Scott Reilly

Field Judge: Randy Smith

Side Judge: Jim Murphy

Back Judge: Daniel Young

Center Judge: Darren Winkley

Replay Official: Dee Anderson