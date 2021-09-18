Texas vs. Rice football officials, referee, umpires
The Texas football team will face Rice at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
The Longhorns are coming off a 40-21 loss to Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville Sept. 11.
The Rice Owls enter Week 3 without a victory so far this season, having lost to Houston 44-7 Sept. 11 and Arkansas 38-17 Sept. 4.
Texas vs. Rice football game officials
Referee: Kevin Mar
Umpire: Marlow Fitzgerald
Head Linesman: Bradford Edwards
Line Judge: Scott Reilly
Field Judge: Randy Smith
Side Judge: Jim Murphy
Back Judge: Daniel Young
Center Judge: Darren Winkley
Replay Official: Dee Anderson