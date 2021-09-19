How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 58-0 win over Rice

How Texas graded out in Saturday's 58-0 win over Rice:

Quarterbacks: A

All Casey Thompson (15 of 18 for 164 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) did was complete passes and lead the offense to touchdown drives. He was efficient, made some nice throws, extended drives and even served as lead blocker on a 27-yard run by Roschon Johnson. Thompson's only mistake — an interception on Texas' second drive — wasn't entirely his fault. He saw Xavier Worthy downfield but his pass was altered by an Owls defensive lineman's bull rush. Hudson Card, the former starter, entered with 7:14 left in the third quarter and Texas up 51-0. He spent most of his snaps handing off to running backs.

Go figure: Going back to the second half of the Alamo Bowl, Thompson has led Texas to scores on 16 of the last 18 drives he has quarterbacked.

So far: Louisiana A-, Arkansas D, Rice A. Semester average: B

Running backs: A+

Hard to imagine a better night. Bijan Robinson (13-127-3) and Johnson (3-112-1) were gold almost every time they ran it, and Keilan Robinson showed his speed on a 65-yard touchdown. Robinson had a 62-yard score and Johnson ran it in from 72 yards out of a wildcat play. Even Jonathon Brooks (9-63-1) and Gabe Watson (8-33) ran well. The Longhorns finished with 427 yards, averaging 10.4 yards per carry. It was the first 400-yard rushing game since the 2017 win over San Jose State, a span of 50 games.

Go figure: Robinson went over the 1,000-yard mark as a Longhorn, the 55th player in UT history to do so and he got there in 138 carries, the fastest to do so since Jamaal Charles, who also needed 138 carries.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A+. Semester average: C+

More:Texas fried Rice: Takeaways from the Texas Longhorns' 58-0 shutout victory

Wide receivers: B

It was quality, not quantity. Xavier Worthy flashed — catching seven of his eight targets for 88 yards, including a big 31-yard catch and run on fourth-and-3 that set up a touchdown and a 13-yard score in the second quarter. But after him, it was a quiet night for the receivers. Joshua Moore, last year's leading receiver, had only one reception as did Jordan Whittington, who's leading the team this season.

Go figure: Worthy's 13-yard touchdown was his first as a Longhorn.

So far: Louisiana A-; Arkansas F; Rice B. Semester average: C

Tight ends: B-

Jared Wiley, who missed the Arkansas game with a bad shoulder, returned this week and caught a 20-yard touchdown. Cade Brewer had one reception. Wiley's three catches were second-most on the team.

Go figure: A tight end has caught a touchdown in two of Texas' first three games.

So far: Louisiana C-, Arkansas F, Rice B-. Semester average: D+

Offensive line: B

It was a rough night for left tackle Christian Jones, who wiped out a first-down catch on a third-and-7 play because of a holding penalty and also was beaten on the pass rush that led to Thompson getting hit as he threw downfield, a floater that was picked off. But there were plenty of positives: Texas, which had given up three sacks in each of the first two games, didn't allow a single one against the Owls, and the running game produced 427 yards.

Go figure: The 427 rushing yards were the most for Texas since 2011, when the Longhorns had 439 yards against Texas Tech.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice B. Semester average: C

More:Bohls: Thompson, Worthy a Texas passing tandem worthy of high praise and expectations

Defensive line: B-

Texas shut a team out for the first time since 2017, and that takes all three levels of the defense. Edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo finished with five tackles (tied for second-most on the team), one sack. 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. His sack came on third down, forcing a punt. The Notre Dame transfer had the most complete defensive game for Texas.

Go figure: Texas had three sacks, including two by defensive linemen.

So far: Louisiana C, Arkansas D-, Rice B-. Semester average: C-

Linebackers: B

Luke Brockermeyer and DeMarvion Overshown combined for 10 tackles, and Brockermeyer led the team with six stops. He also added a quarterback hurry. And one of the most important plays of the game came on the final play of the game: D.J. Harris Jr. sacked Rice quarterback Jake Constantine on fourth down from Texas' 7-yard line, preserving the shutout.

Go figure: Brockermeyer has finished second, second and first in team tackles this season.

So far: Louisiana B, Arkansas C, Rice B. Semester average: B-

Secondary: B

There are stats and there are impacts. The defensive backs made impacts. Jerrin Thompson finished tied for sixth on the team in tackles with three stops, but forced a fumble at the end of a short run by putting his shoulder right on the ball as he made the tackle. And Josh Thompson recovered it. And Anthony Cook had only two tackles, but one of those saved a touchdown with a last-line-of-defense stop on third down; the Owls ended up missing the field goal.

Go figure: Cornerback D'Shawn Jamison had five tackles, tied for second-most on the team.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas B+, Rice B. Semester average: B

More:Golden: As it turns out, the Big 12 isn't a two-horse race after all and Texas is a player

Special teams: A

A good night for the kicking game. Rice opened the night with a surprise pooch kick, which Kitan Crawford fielded smoothly to set the offense up at Texas' own 36. It was Crawford who came tantalizingly close to that muffed punt return fumble at Arkansas. But the play of the night on Saturday was Keilan Robinson's blocked punt, a nine-point play as the ball went out of the back of the end zone for a safety and then Texas scored a touchdown on a short field. Cameron Dicker didn't have to try a field goal and even backup kicker Bert Auburn was able to play. The Horns didn't have a single punt either.

Go figure: Dicker improved to 170-of-173 on career extra points.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A. Semester average: C