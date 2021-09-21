What is the Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders football betting line, over/under?

The Texas football team will face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns are coming off a 58-0 win against Rice Sept. 18.

Against the Owls, the Longhorns’ running game looked unstoppable. Bijan Robinson had 127 yards and scored three times, once from 62 yards practically untouched. Roschon Johnson had 112 yards on just three carries and raced 72 yards for his longest score in burnt orange.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated Florida International University 54-21 Sept. 18.

Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders football betting odds

As of Tuesday morning, the Texas Longhorns are an 8-point favorite against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The over/under is 61.5 points.

