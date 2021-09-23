The Texas football team will face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns are coming off a 58-0 win against Rice Sept. 18.

Against the Owls, the Longhorns’ running game looked unstoppable. Bijan Robinson had 127 yards and scored three times, once from 62 yards practically untouched. Roschon Johnson had 112 yards on just three carries and raced 72 yards for his longest score in burnt orange.

“I didn’t expect it to pop like that,” Johnson said.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders dumped Florida International University 54-21 Sept. 18.

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

"Tyler got in a rhythm," Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells said. "We did a nice job of protecting him. He spread it out, and a lot of guys caught balls."

How to watch Texas football vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

Where: Darrell K. Royal/Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin

TV: ABC

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal contributed to this report.