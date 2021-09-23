On Second Thought Ep. 235: Lubbock A-J’s Carlos Silva gives a Texas Tech primer

After Texas’ 63-56 win in last season’s shootout in Lubbock, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will have revenge on their minds when they visit DKR Saturday.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal writer Carlos Silva joins Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden for this week’s On Second Thought podcast and discusses coach Matt Wells’ building job and what improvements the Red Raiders have made to start the season at 3-0.

Kirk and Ced also discuss the possibilities that can come with an expanded college football playoff and how the Dallas Cowboys stack up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who visit Jerry World for the Pokes’ home opener on Monday night.