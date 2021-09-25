Texas vs. Texas Tech football officials, referee, umpires
The Texas football team will face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
The Longhorns are coming off a 58-0 win against Rice Sept. 18.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders dumped Florida International University 54-21 Sept. 18.
Texas vs. Texas Tech football game officials
Referee: Kevin Hassell
Umpire: Apollo Martin
Head Linesman: Al Green
Line Judge: David Young
Field Judge: Ed Vinzant
Side Judge: Steve Heiman
Back Judge: Joel Wetzel
Center Judge: Steve Hardin
Replay Official: Don Kapral