Texas vs. Texas Tech football officials, referee, umpires

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas football team will face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns are coming off a 58-0 win against Rice Sept. 18. 

The Texas Tech Red Raiders dumped Florida International University 54-21 Sept. 18.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates a 58-0 win over Rice during an NCAA college football game in Austin, Saturday, Sep., 18, 2021.

Texas vs. Texas Tech football game officials

Referee: Kevin Hassell

Umpire: Apollo Martin

Head Linesman: Al Green

Line Judge: David Young

Field Judge: Ed Vinzant

Side Judge: Steve Heiman

Back Judge: Joel Wetzel

Center Judge: Steve Hardin

Replay Official: Don Kapral