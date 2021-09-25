Texas vs. Texas Tech football officials, referee, umpires

The Texas football team will face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns are coming off a 58-0 win against Rice Sept. 18.

Texas football: Bohls: Texas' Ovie Oghoufo is looking for new heights as Longhorns' new defensive end

Texas football: Roschon Johnson lines up as a wildcat as Texas expands its playbook and runs over Rice

The Texas Tech Red Raiders dumped Florida International University 54-21 Sept. 18.

Texas football: Golden: The money games are here for Texas, and the Longhorns should know that

Texas football: Texas needs to ramp up defensive pressure, create more backfield havoc for Big 12 games

Texas vs. Texas Tech football game officials

Referee: Kevin Hassell

Umpire: Apollo Martin

Head Linesman: Al Green

Line Judge: David Young

Field Judge: Ed Vinzant

Side Judge: Steve Heiman

Back Judge: Joel Wetzel

Center Judge: Steve Hardin

Replay Official: Don Kapral