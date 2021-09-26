Texas vs. Texas Tech: Our 5 pregame questions facing the Longhorns — answered

Before Saturday's game against Texas Tech, we asked five questions that Texas was facing. Here's how they played out in the 70-35 win by the Longhorns:

How many running backs contributed to UT Longhorns' rushing attack?

Mostly two.

Both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson paced the Longhorns as they got off to a good start on Saturday. In the first half, Robinson totaled 150 yards of offense — 96 rushing and 54 receiving — while Johnson rushed for two touchdowns.

Robinson finished the game with 137 rushing yards. That was his fifth 100-yard performance in the last six games.

Johnson rushed 13 times for 64 yards and those two aforementioned touchdowns. In three career games against Texas Tech, Johnson has recorded six rushing touchdowns. He has 16 rushing touchdowns in his career.

In the final quarter, Keilan Robinson also scored on a short plunge.

Texas was coming off a game in which three running backs — Johnson and both Robinsons — each had a touchdown run of at least 60 yards. Texas rushed for 427 yards against Rice. That was the running game's first 400-yard performance since 2017.

Did Texas football make a big play on special teams?

Yes, and they almost had two.

In the first half, Texas seemingly had Morice Blackwell return a punt blocked by Keilan Robinson for a touchdown. Robinson, however, was called offsides and the play was negated.

In the third quarter, D'Shawn Jamison returned a punt to the Texas Tech 7. The Longhorns scored two plays later.

During last year's overtime win at Texas Tech, Texas scored a touchdown off a blocked punt and recovered a key onside kick in the fourth quarter. Over the team's first three games this season, the Longhorns had blocked both a punt and an extra point attempt.

Did the Longhorns force any significant turnovers?

Yes.

After intercepting only one pass over its first three games, Texas picked off the Red Raiders twice Saturday. Josh Thompson returned his second-quarter interception 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Longhorns hadn't scored a touchdown off an interception since a trip to Baylor in 2017.

On the third play of the second half, Texas linebacker Luke Brockermeyer intercepted the first pass of his career. Brockermeyer's interception came at the expense of Henry Colombi. Thompson intercepted Tyler Shough.

What was Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks' homecoming like?

That question wasn't answered on Saturday. Brooks, who went to high school in nearby Manor, did not play. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported before the game's kickoff that Brooks would miss the game with "a small leg injury."

Brooks had opened his sophomore season with two 100-yard performances. He entered this weekend as Texas Tech's leading rusher. In his absence, SaRodorick Thompson led the Red Raiders with 54 yards on 16 carries.

Did Texas Longhorns avoid an early slip-up in Big 12 play?

It did.

Texas last lost a conference opener in 2016, and that winning streak wasn't threatened by the Red Raiders. The Longhorns scored on the day's first drive, never trailed and were up by 28 points at halftime. Texas last held a halftime lead of 20 points over a conference opponent in 2014.

The 70 points scored by UT was a school record for a Texas-Texas Tech series that has now featured 71 games. The Longhorns last scored 70 points in the 2005 Big 12 Championship Game.

Next up for the Longhorns: TCU.