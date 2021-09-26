How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their win over Texas Tech

How Texas graded out in Saturday's win over Texas Tech:

Quarterbacks: A

Casey Thompson seems like he's got the starting job for the rest of the season after looking cool, calm and collected while leading the Longhorns' offense to 56 points while he was on the field. Against Tech, Texas scored a touchdown on every Thompson drive except for one, a drive that ended in an end-zone interception by Thompson on a forced through to Jordan Whittington.

Final stats: A quarterback rating of 252, completing 18 of 23 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns. Thompson also scooted in a rushing score, totaling 29 yards on seven carries for the afternoon.

Go figure: Going back to the second half of the Alamo Bowl, Thompson has led Texas to scores on 24 of the last 27 drives he has quarterbacked.

So far: Louisiana A-, Arkansas D, Rice A, Texas Tech A. Semester average: B+

Running backs: A

An almost Rice-like performance from what's probably the deepest position group on the team. Bijan Robinson, got his yards versus Tech, totaling 191 yards of offense on only 20 touches. The Longhorns' three other running backs (Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and Jonathan Brooks) combined for 24 carries and 153 yards. There were no breakaway runs this Saturday though. Bijan Robinson's 33-yard effort in the third quarter was the longest Longhorn jaunt in the game.

Go figure: It was the sixth time in the past eight games that Bijan Robinson has rushed for more than 100 yards.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A+, Texas Tech A. Semester average: B

Wide receivers: A-

Xavier Worthy continues to shine as a true freshman, and Saturday, Longhorn fans witnessed his breakout performance of his young college career. Worthy nabbed five balls for 100 yards and three touchdowns. He put his stamp on the game, breaking tackles on multiple catches in the middle of the field. Despite an early drop, Jordan Whittington almost posted another 100-yard game, catching five balls for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Go figure: Worthy now has four touchdowns in four career games as a Longhorn.

So far: Louisiana A-; Arkansas F; Rice B, Texas Tech A-. Semester average: B-

Tight ends: C

Starter Cade Brewer had a quiet day in the passing game, catching two balls for 10 yards. Brewer and Jared Wiley stood out in the Longhorns' running attack though. When Texas was in a two-tight end set and the Longhorns elected to run out of it, running backs were getting five and six yards per play. As a team, the tight ends helped a ground game that averaged 6.5 yards per rush.

Go figure: Brewer's two catches tie for a season-high in a game this year, along with the two he got in the win over Rice

So far: Louisiana C-, Arkansas F, Rice B-, Texas Tech C. Semester average: C-

Offensive line: A-

A group that was thoroughly whipped two weeks ago by Arkansas, the Longhorn offensive line has put up two head-of-the-class efforts in a row. Against Texas Tech, Thompson was never pressured in three quarters. The part of the offense that looked like the weak link in Steve Sarkisian's first year seems to have improved. Two holding calls are the only blemishes on the overall rating.

Go figure: The Longhorn O-line has helped Texas total 763 rushing yards in the last two games.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice B, Texas Tech A-. Semester average: C+

Defensive line: C+

Local kid Alfred Collins (Cedar Creek High School) burst onto the scene in the fourth game of the year for the Longhorns. The line looked great through one quarter with Moro Ojomo and Collins both making tackles for losses as the Tech offense stalled. Collins also had a sack out of what looked like a defensive I-formation with three linemen stacked on each other rushing.

Go figure: True freshman Barryn Sorrell had five total tackles, one for a loss, in extended play.

So far: Louisiana C, Arkansas D-, Rice B-, Texas Tech C+.Semester average: C

Linebackers: B

DeMarvion Overshown led the team with nine tackles, and Luke Brockermeyer had an interception and a quarterback hurry. The Texas Tech ground game was bottled up for most of the game, and the defense held starting running back Saradorick Thompson to 3.4 yards per carry.

Go figure: Alabama transfer Ben Davis registered a half-sack Saturday.

So far: Louisiana B, Arkansas C, Rice B, Texas Tech B. Semester average: B

Secondary: C-

Safety Brenden Schooler and cornerback D'Shawn Jamison colliding into one another on Loic Fouonji's 69-yard touchdown catch summed up the day for the Longhorn secondary, especially middle two quarters. Tech backup quarterback Henry Colombi torched Texas with the deep ball in those two frames, scoring three times from 40 yards or longer. Josh Thompson's well-read pick-six in the first half on starter Tyler Shough kept this grade passing.

Go figure: Thompson's touchdown was also Texas' first pick-six for a touchdown since DeShon Elliott went the other way against Baylor in October 2017.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas B+, Rice B, Texas Tech C-. Semester average: B-

Special teams: C

D'Shawn Jamison almost had another punt return for a touchdown. (He went 43 yards on a third quarter return down to the Texas Tech 7-yard line). Keilan Robinson almost had another punt block. (He did, but was lined up offsides on the play). Texas converted all 10 of its PATs in the game.

Go figure: The Longhorns have not punted in two consecutive games.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A, Texas Tech C. Semester average: C