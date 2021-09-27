Former Longhorn Justin Tucker makes NFL record 66-yard field goal. Here's how Texas reacted

Former Texas Longhorn Justin Tucker made an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Lions at Ford Field.

The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013.

In 2011, Justin Tucker beat Texas A&M at Kyle Field with a money boot as time expired.

Texas, nation react to NFL field goal record

Sarah Ann Dueñas is a digital producer for the USA TODAY Network. Sarah can be reached at sduenas@gannett.com or on Twitter @sarahcantweet.