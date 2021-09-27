Texas offensive standouts Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy win weekly Big 12 awards

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson wasn’t even the Longhorns’ starter going into week two. But now after week four, he’s winning Big 12 awards.

Thompson was named the league’s offensive player of the week on Monday for his dominant performance over Texas Tech. Thompson threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 70-35 victory.

Not to be outdone, freshman receiver Xavier Worthy was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week for his three-touchdown showing against the Red Raiders.

Texas 70, Texas Tech 35:Texas has lots of weapons, but Bijan Robinson’s initial spark energizes Horns vs. Red Raiders

“I know I talked to (reporters) after the game, and I wasn't satisfied with the way I played on Saturday,” Thompson said Monday. “I know the stats and the numbers say we had a really good offense and I played a good game. But the five incompletions that I had, I truly know on every play what I did wrong, and how it can be better.”

Thompson said his interception throw in the end zone to Jordan Whittington burns him more than his six touchdowns. He finished the game 18-for-23 for 303 yards. Worthy had five catches for 100 yards along with his three scores.

“No, I’m not going to give it back,” Thompson said of the award. “I definitely appreciate the award from whoever makes those decisions. But like I said, I’m just focused on one week at a time, and I just want to I want our team and our offense to play well every week.”

Texas-OU kickoff: The Big 12 also announced Monday the Texas-Oklahoma game on Oct. 9 will start at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.