What is the Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs football betting line, over/under?

The Texas football team will face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns are coming off a 70-35 win against Texas Tech Sept. 25.

Texas football: Golden: Texas, Westlake ex Justin Tucker adds to Hall of Fame credentials

Texas football: Having gotten traction, Texas now must overcome its stubborn demon — inconsistency

Last Saturday, TCU lost 42-34 to SMU.

The loss was the Horned Frogs' first of the 2021 college football season. TCU previously defeated Cal 34-32 and Duquesne 45-3.

Texas football: Texas offensive standouts Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy win weekly Big 12 awards

Texas football: As Texas remembers Jake Ehlinger, carrying his '48' flag becomes an honor for former teammates

Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs football betting odds

As of Tuesday morning, the Texas Longhorns are a 5-point favorite against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The over/under is 66.5 points.