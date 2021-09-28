Listen to Austin 360 Radio

What is the Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs football betting line, over/under?

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas football team will face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns are coming off a 70-35 win against Texas Tech Sept. 25. 

Texas football: Golden: Texas, Westlake ex Justin Tucker adds to Hall of Fame credentials

Texas football: Having gotten traction, Texas now must overcome its stubborn demon — inconsistency

Last Saturday, TCU lost 42-34 to SMU. 

The loss was the Horned Frogs' first of the 2021 college football season. TCU previously defeated Cal 34-32 and Duquesne 45-3. 

Texas football: Texas offensive standouts Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy win weekly Big 12 awards

Texas football: As Texas remembers Jake Ehlinger, carrying his '48' flag becomes an honor for former teammates

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) gets by Texas Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr. (22) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Saturday, Sep., 25, 2021.

Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs football betting odds

As of Tuesday morning, the Texas Longhorns are a 5-point favorite against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The over/under is 66.5 points.