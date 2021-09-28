What is the Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs football betting line, over/under?
The Texas football team will face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
The Longhorns are coming off a 70-35 win against Texas Tech Sept. 25.
Last Saturday, TCU lost 42-34 to SMU.
The loss was the Horned Frogs' first of the 2021 college football season. TCU previously defeated Cal 34-32 and Duquesne 45-3.
Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs football betting odds
As of Tuesday morning, the Texas Longhorns are a 5-point favorite against the TCU Horned Frogs.
The over/under is 66.5 points.