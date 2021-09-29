The Texas football team will face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns are coming off a 70-35 win against Texas Tech Sept. 25.

The Texas offense put up 63 points and 639 yards in the win, and the Texas defense contributed to the point total with a first-half pick-six off of Texas Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough. Shough was injured on the play, and back up Henry Colombi played well, leading the Red Raiders to 28 points while he was in the game.

Last Saturday, TCU lost 42-34 to SMU.

The loss was the Horned Frogs' first of the 2021 college football season. TCU previously defeated Cal 34-32 and Duquesne 45-3.

How to watch Texas football vs. TCU Horned Frogs

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth

TV: ABC

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Jason Jarrett of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.