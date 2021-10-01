Texas football recruiting notebook: Jaydon Blue doubles down during running backs' strong showings

Averaging 267.8 rushing yards per game, Texas ranks second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally in running the ball.

The Longhorns have been led in the backfield by Bijan Robinson and his conference-leading 436 yards. Two of his seven touchdowns have been receptions.

Robinson isn't the Longhorns' only backfield standout, however. Roschon Johnson has scored three times in the past two games. Alabama transfer Keilan Robinson has gotten at least four touches in all four games.

While the Longhorns were busy putting up 70 points in last weekend's blowout of Texas Tech, UT pledge Jaydon Blue tweeted, "Y’all ask me why I went to Texas? Almost every rb with touches and even a lot of them scored. Put running backs in position to not just run the ball, but find other ways to put the ball in rb hands." He then praised UT head coach Steve Sarkisian and running backs coach Stan Drayton as the best in college football.

Blue is a four-star prospect who has been committed to UT since February. He has opted out of his senior season at Klein Cain High, so his next carry will be recorded in a Texas uniform.

Besides Blue, Texas' 2022 class has received a pledge from Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Miller and Blue are the two best running back prospects in the state.

Miller has rushed for 542 yards this fall. He has scored on four of his 57 carries.

Early bird gets the recruit: Don't count Sarkisian among those who were unhappy about the early kickoff time against Texas Tech. While the 11 a.m. start might have meant less time to tailgate for some fans, it gave the Texas coach more time to recruit.

On Monday, Sarkisian said he was able to be more available for the recruits whom Texas was hosting over the weekend. Due to logistics, he wouldn't have seen those prospects as much if Texas had played later in the day.

"We got a whole afternoon and evening to be with the recruits as opposed to sometimes you play that night game, we're at the hotel, we're getting ready for the game. The recruits may be here, but as coaches, we're not around them," Sarkisian said. "I thought it gave us really good access, and I thought the guys loved it. All in all, intentional or not, us kicking at 11, we'll take it. I thought it was an advantage to us."

Recruiting Raiola: Burleson quarterback Dylan Raiola, a sophomore in the 2024 recruiting class, announced last weekend that he had received a scholarship offer from Texas.

UT joins schools such as Georgia, Florida State and Texas Tech on Raiola's offer sheet. TCU also is recruiting Raiola, whose sister Taylor is on the Horned Frogs' volleyball team. The son of former Nebraska All-American offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, Dylan also has an offer from the Cornhuskers.

Raiola is the second 2024 quarterback to report an offer from Texas. California product Julian Sayin was offered in June.

Around the Big 12: Port Arthur Memorial cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau committed to TCU on Sunday. He was originally a member of Texas' 2022 class, which was started by Tom Herman, and he remained committed to Sarkisian's staff until this summer. ... Three-star safety D'Angelo Hutchinson pledged to Iowa State on Sept. 21. Five days later, three-star offensive lineman Avery Henry decommitted from the Cyclones. ... Over the final two weeks of September, Kansas State picked up commitments from linebacker VJ Payne, tight end Garrett Oakley and athlete Jordan Perry.