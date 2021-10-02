Texas vs. TCU: Five questions facing the Longhorns

Hookem

Five questions facing Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU (2-1, 0-0) on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC):

1. Will Max Duggan get the better of the Texas defense again?

The TCU quarterback is 11-11 in his 22 career starts but is a perfect 2-0 against the Longhorns. In those 37-27 and 33-31 wins, Duggan has completed 68.4% of his passes, has averaged just over 5 yards per rush and has scored three touchdowns on the ground. Texas has forced two Duggan turnovers — a Brandon Jones interception in 2019 and a T'Vondre Sweat fumble recovery last year.

2. Will Bijan Robinson or Zach Evans fare better?

Back in 2020, Robinson and Evans arrived at Texas and TCU as freshmen with plenty of acclaim. They were two of only three five-star running backs in the 2020 recruiting cycle; Robinson was considered the nation's No. 1 running back prospect, and Evans was No. 2. Now in their second seasons, both have shined. Robinson has scored seven touchdowns this season and leads the Big 12 with 436 rushing yards. And in one fewer game played, Evans is averaging 110.0 yards per game, 1 yard better than Robinson, and has three touchdowns.

3. Does X continue to mark the spot for the UT offense?

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy was named the Big 12's newcomer of the week Monday after the freshman caught three touchdown passes and recorded the first 100-yard performance of his career against Texas Tech. Through four games, Worthy is responsible for 21.2% of UT's receptions and nearly 28% of the team's receiving yards. This season the TCU secondary has given up a 130-yard receiving game to SMU's Danny Gray and a 122-yard game to Cal's Trevon Clark.

4. Which legacy player will have a bigger impact on defense?

Texas linebacker Luke Brockermeyer and TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson have family ties to their schools. Brockermeyer's father, Blake, was an All-American offensive lineman for Texas in the 1990s. And Hodges-Tomlinson's uncle, LaDainian, is TCU royalty. A Fort Worth native, Brockermeyer ranks second on the team with 24 tackles in his first season as a starter. Hodges-Tomlinson had 13 pass breakups in 2020 to lead the Big 12.

5. Will Cameron Dicker punt?

With 15 extra points and 16 kickoffs, Dicker has been kept busy over the past two weeks, However, the Longhorns didn't need him to punt against either Rice or Texas Tech. According to UT, this is the first time that the Longhorns haven't punted in back-to-back games. Dicker had a forgettable dropped snap that led to a blocked punt at Arkansas on Sept. 11. But aside from that, he's averaging 48.4 yards on his seven kicks. Michael Dickson's 47.4-yard average set a school record in 2017.

Danny Davis