Highlights: Texas beats TCU, 32-37

The Texas football team will face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns are coming off a 70-35 win against Texas Tech Sept. 25.

Last Saturday, TCU lost 42-34 to SMU.

The loss was the Horned Frogs' first of the 2021 college football season. TCU previously defeated Cal 34-32 and Duquesne 45-3.

Get highlights from the Texas vs TCU college football game below:

TCU gets a touchdown to cap a 99-yard drive, getting the score within a touchdown: Texas 32, TCU 27 late in the fourth quarter. The score held, giving Texas another win this season.

Another Texas touchdown extends the lead to 32-20 against TCU in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion try

Texas leads 26-20 as we head into the fourth quarter.

Texas gets a sack against TCU as the second half nears its. Texas leads TCU at halftime 23-17.

Texas up 23-17 against TCU late in the second quarter.

Texas up 16-14 against TCU in the second quarter.

Texas football: As Texas remembers Jake Ehlinger, carrying his '48' flag becomes an honor for former teammates

Another Texas field goal extends the Longhorns lead to 13-7.

Texas football: Texas offensive standouts Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy win weekly Big 12 awards

A Bijan Robinson TD gives Texas the lead 10-7.

Texas football: Golden: Texas, Westlake ex Justin Tucker adds to Hall of Fame credentials

Texas gets on the board with a field goal. TCU leads 7-3 with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

Texas football: Having gotten traction, Texas now must overcome its stubborn demon — inconsistency

TCU began the game with a long kickoff return. The Horned Frogs didn't let it go to waste, ending their first offensive drive with a touchdown. TCU up 7-0.