Replay: Live updates from Texas' win over TCU, pushing Longhorns to 2-0 in Big 12 play

FORT WORTH — For the Texas Longhorns, the first of two straight weekends in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex kicked off at TCU on Saturday morning.

Texas entered the weekend with a 3-1 record, but those three blowout wins — 38-18 over Louisiana, 58-0 over Rice and 70-35 over Texas Tech — were all recorded in Austin. The Longhorns were beaten soundly by Arkansas during their only road trip last month.

The Texas-TCU rivalry dates back to 1897. When these two programs first met 124 years ago, TCU was known as AddRan Christian University and it was based in Waco. Texas posted an 18-10 win in the inaugural meeting and owns a 63-27-1 lead in the all-time series.

Texas holds off TCU to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play

Texas is 2-0 in Big 12 play after recording a 32-27 win over TCU. This was UT's first win in Fort Worth since 2013. The Longhorns have won three straight games this season and now boast an overall record of 4-1. TCU, which was playing its first conference game, is 2-2.

Texas was led by Bijan Robinson, who rushed 35 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The 35 carries and 216 yards were both career-highs for Robinson.

Next up for Texas: Oklahoma.

— Danny Davis

TCU pulls within five points of Texas (4th, 4:23)

With a 2-yard touchdown run by Kendre Miller, TCU capped a 99-yard drive and cut the Texas lead down to 32-27. There is 4:23 remaining in the game. The Horned Frogs have two timeouts to use.

— Danny Davis

Fourth-down stop keeps TCU in the game (4th, 9:32)

TCU stopped Bijan Robinson on a 4th-and-goal run from the TCU 1 to hold UT's lead at 32-20. Jamoi Hodge and Terrell Cooper were credited with the stop for TCU

Robinson has now rushed 29 times for 181 yards. The 29 carries are a career-high for Robinson, who ran the football 20 times in UT's season opener against Louisiana. The most yards ever gained by Robinson were the 183 he picked up in the 2020 Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

— Danny Davis

Jordan Whittington extends the Texas lead (4th, 13:46)

Big gains on back-to-back plays have given Texas a 32-20 edge with 13:46 remaining. With Texas facing a 3rd-and-9 on the final quarter's third snap, Bijan Robinson rushed nine yards to the TCU 32. Jordan Whittington then slipped a TCU tackle and strolled into the end zone with a 32-yard touchdown catch.

Whittington also had a beautiful 37-yard catch in the third quarter. He now has three catches and 79 receiving yards against the Horned Frogs.

Texas failed to convert the two-point conversion attempt after Whittington's touchdown.

— Danny Davis

Texas topping TCU at the beginning of the fourth quarter

Nursing a six-point lead, Texas will have a first down at the TCU 42 when the final quarter begins at Amon G. Stadium. TCU added a 36-yard field goal with 3:45 left in the quarter to make this a 26-20 game.

Texas and TCU aren't used to playing closely-contested contests. Since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, only two of the battles between the Longhorns and Horned Frogs have been decided by less than 10 points. Last year, TCU beat Texas 33-31. In 2012, TCU earned a 20-13 win over UT.

— Danny Davis

Dicker the Kicker nears a Texas record (3rd, 7:19)

After opening the second half with a possession that went backwards, Texas scored the third quarter's first points on Cameron Dicker's 28-yard field goal. The field goal was Dicker's fourth of the game. This is the 13th time that a Longhorn has kicked four field goals in one game. The single-game record at Texas is five field goals.

Texas put together its seven-play scoring drive after TCU lost a fumble in Texas territory. The three fumbles lost by TCU today have led to three of Dicker's kicks.

— Danny Davis

Texas takes a 23-17 lead over TCU into halftime

At halftime in Fort Worth, Texas leads 23-17. This is the fourth halftime lead that Texas has held this season. The Longhorns went onto the win the previous three games that it held a halftime lead in.

Texas and TCU have exchanged the lead five times over this game's first two quarters. The largest lead was TCU's 7-0 advantage in the opening frame.

— Danny Davis

Another 100-yard effort for Bijan Robinson (2nd, 4:01)

A 25-yard field goal put TCU up 17-16 with 7:19 left in the second quarter. That scoreboard advantage lasted for the three minutes it took for Texas to drive 55 yards and for Robinson to score on a 4-yard run.

The touchdown was Robinson's second of the day. Robinson, who missed last year's game against TCU with a back injury, has already rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries. He has now hit the 100-yard mark in six of his last seven games.

— Danny Davis

Another TCU mistake leads to more points for Texas (2nd, 13:22)

TCU committed another costly mistake that led to Texas gaining a 16-14 advantage at Amon G. Carter Stadium. With 14:28 left in the second quarter, Cameron Dicker was sent out for his first punt since there was 13:25 remaining in the third quarter of the Arkansas game.

TCU muffed the return of Dicker's 52-yard punt. Texas recovered at the TCU 9. The Horned Frogs kept UT out of the end zone but Dicker helped Texas regain the lead with his third field goal of the day.

— Danny Davis

Texas and TCU trade scores (1st, 0:33)

A fumble on an attempted reverse set Texas up deep in TCU territory. Texas, however, couldn't get going on offense and the Longhorns only got a 38-yard field goal out of its short drive.

After its defense held Texas to just a field goal, the TCU offense did its part. On the ensuing drive, the Horned Frogs marched down the field in just six plays. Quarterback Max Duggan eventually found JD Speilman for an 11-yard touchdown and a 14-13 lead.

— Danny Davis

Texas on top (1st, 4:57)

A touchdown run by Bijan Robinson has given Texas a 10-7 lead and its first advantage on the scoreboard. The 27-yard score was Robinson's eighth offensive touchdown of the season.

The touchdown drive for Texas featured a key penalty on TCU. The Longhorns threw an incomplete pass a 3rd-and-4 attempt from their 7-yard line, but Horned Frog safety T.J. Carter was penalized for a targeting penalty. So instead of having to punt for the first time since the third quarter of the Arkansas game, Texas received 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.

Texas scored six plays after TCU targeted. Along the way, the Longhorn converted a 4th-and-1 play in TCU territory. Texas left guard Denzel Okafor was injured on Robinson's touchdown run.

— Danny Davis

Horned Frogs and Longhorns score early (1st, 10:02)

TCU quickly landed the first punch on Saturday. After JD Spielman returned the opening kickoff to the Texas 13, TCU quickly found the end zone. On a 2nd-and-9 attempt, Zach Evans shook off two attempted tackles and scored on a 12-yard run.

Texas quickly responded to its first deficit in three weeks. A 38-yard kickoff return by D'Shawn Jamison set up a 10-play, 36-yard scoring drive that was capped by Cameron Dicker's 38-yard field goal. A false start and a third-down sack by TCU's Dylan Horton thwarted a 3rd-and-1 opportunity for Texas at the TCU 5.

— Danny Davis

Thompson to miss TCU game

Texas has announced that senior cornerback Josh Thompson will miss today's game against TCU. No reason was given for the absence of Thompson, who was one of two players to participate in UT's media availability on Tuesday.

Thompson ranks fifth among the Longhorns with his 15 tackles. Last week against Texas Tech, he returned an interception for a touchdown.

Graduate transfer Darion Dunn is listed as Thompson's backup on the depth chart.

— Danny Davis