Texas vs. TCU football officials, referee, umpires
The Texas football team will face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
Texas football: Golden: Texas, Westlake ex Justin Tucker adds to Hall of Fame credentials
Texas football: Having gotten traction, Texas now must overcome its stubborn demon — inconsistency
The Longhorns are coming off a 70-35 win against Texas Tech Sept. 25.
Last Saturday, TCU lost 42-34 to SMU.
Texas football: Texas offensive standouts Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy win weekly Big 12 awards
Texas football: As Texas remembers Jake Ehlinger, carrying his '48' flag becomes an honor for former teammates
Texas vs. TCU football game officials
Referee: Tuta Salaam
Umpire: Bill Bishop
Head Linesman: Matt Burks
Line Judge: Kelly Deterding
Field Judge: Rich Almeroth
Side Judge: Lo van Pham
Back Judge: Chris Alston
Center Judge: Dan Scanlan
Replay Official: Jack McDonald