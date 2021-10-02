Texas vs. TCU football officials, referee, umpires

The Texas football team will face TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 2 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns are coming off a 70-35 win against Texas Tech Sept. 25.

Last Saturday, TCU lost 42-34 to SMU.

Texas vs. TCU football game officials

Referee: Tuta Salaam

Umpire: Bill Bishop

Head Linesman: Matt Burks

Line Judge: Kelly Deterding

Field Judge: Rich Almeroth

Side Judge: Lo van Pham

Back Judge: Chris Alston

Center Judge: Dan Scanlan

Replay Official: Jack McDonald