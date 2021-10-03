Texas vs. TCU: Our 5 pregame questions facing the Longhorns — answered

Before Saturday's game at TCU, we asked five questions facing Texas. Here's how they played out in the Longhorns' 32-27 win:

Did Max Duggan get the better of Texas' defense again?

No.

Oh, the TCU quarterback's day was fine enough — he was 20 of 28 for 182 yards and a touchdown — but he dealt no damage running the ball, averaging just 2.1 yards on 16 carries, and committed a turnover on Anthony Cook's blitz sack.

Duggan entered this game with a 2-0 career record against the Longhorns, having averaged just a little better than 5 yards per run with three rushing scores. But he looked more like his 11-11 overall record as a starter on Saturday.

Who fared better: Bijan Robinson or Zach Evans?

Robinson.

Texas' five-star running back from the 2020 recruiting class outshined TCU's five-star recruit from 2020. Robinson carried the Longhorns to the win, finishing with 38 touches for 232 total yards, allowing Texas to control the clock. Evans had a good day, with 15 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.5 yards per try. But this was easily Robinson's day.

Back in 2020, Robinson was the No. 1 running back prospect in the country and Evans was No. 2.

Did X keep marking the spot for Texas' offense?

No.

In fact, Xavier Worthy's struggles on Saturday may be Texas' biggest head-scratcher of all. After earning Big 12 newcomer of the week honors on Monday after his 100-yard, three-touchdown day against Texas Tech, the freshman wide receiver sure looked like a freshman against TCU.

Worthy got five targets — that tied for the team high — but managed just one catch for 7 yards. Three of the other four targets were literally dropped passes and the last target was a Casey Thompson overthrow in the end zone.

Which legacy player had the biggest defensive impact?

TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

Hodges-Tomlinson — the nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson, who's TCU royalty — led the Horned Frogs with nine tackles and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Texas linebacker Luke Brockermeyer, the son of former Longhorns All-America offensive lineman Blake Brockermeyer, finished the game in his usual spot, second on the team in tackles behind DeMarvion Overshown. Brockermeyer gutted through what looked like an arm injury as well as leg cramps, was taken out by Evans on blocks twice and missed a couple of tackles.

Did Cameron Dicker have to punt?

Yes.

Though even when he finally did — in the opening minute of the second quarter — good things happened when Overshown recovered the muffed return at TCU's 9. And technically Dicker punted in the first quarter, but a targeting ejection on the play gave Texas new life.

It had been awhile. He hadn't been asked to punt since the third quarter of the Arkansas game on Sept. 18. According to the ABC number crunchers, Texas' 27 consecutive drives without a punt is the third-longest streak in the country since 2005, behind the 30 straight puntless drives of 2018 Alabama and 2015 Oklahoma. Texas' streak fell one drive short, at 29.