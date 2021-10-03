Get your signs ready: Texas-Oklahoma to host ESPN College GameDay at Cotton Bowl

Get your signs ready. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to the Cotton Bowl this week for the Red River rivalry.

The Texas-Oklahoma game and sprawling theater that is the Cotton Bowl and the State Fair of Texas has long been a solid TV draw. But it makes for some hard games. Texas is 10-7 all-time whenever the Horns are one of the two featured teams on GameDay.

The Horns are also 3-3 since the turn of the century whenever GameDay comes to Dallas for Texas-OU.

Texas 32, TCU 27:There were lead changes with TCU, lots of missed chances, but Texas is learning how to win

Texas (4-1, 2-0) is headed to Dallas after a 32-27 win over TCU in Fort Worth. Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) won 37-31 at Kansas State on Sunday.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.