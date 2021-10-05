What is the Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners football betting line, over/under?

The Texas football team will face OU in the Red River Rivalry at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 9 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Longhorns are coming off a 32-27 win against TCU Oct. 2.

Last Saturday, OU defeated Kansas State 37-31 in Manhattan, Kan., remaining undefeated five games into the 2021 college football season.

This edition of the Red River Rivalry – the 117th – will be the first as head football coach of the Texas Longhorns for Steve Sarkisian.

Earlier this week, Sarkisian said he is looking forward to facing the reigning six-time Big 12 champion OU football team.

Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners football betting odds

As of Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Sooners are a 3.5-point favorite against the Texas Longhorns.

The over/under is 63 points.