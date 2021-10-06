Texas catches a commitment from 2022 receiver Brenen Thompson

Spearman High receiver Brenen Thompson announced on Wednesday night that he will play football at Texas.

The 5-10, 165-pound Thompson is considered a four-star recruit on the 247Sports composite rankings. He is currently rated as the top talent in UT's 22-member Class of 2022.

Thompson chose Texas over Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

During his junior year at Spearman, Thompson earned all-district honors as both a receiver and cornerback. He is also a standout on the track. This past spring, Thompson won the Class 3A 200-meter dash with a time of 21.27 seconds. He placed second in the Class 3A 100-meter dash.

Thompson joins Lewisville's Armani Winfield as the two receivers in the Longhorns' 2022 recruiting class. Like Thompson, Winfield is a four-star prospect.