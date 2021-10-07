How to watch Texas football vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Texas football team will face OU in the Red River Rivalry at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 9 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Longhorns are coming off a 32-27 win against TCU Oct. 2.

Texas had a slew of missed opportunities Saturday against TCU but still pulled it together for the win.

“I’ll say this, I’d much rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “This was an ugly one.”

Texas football: Golden: Words from veteran teammates partially prepare newcomers for Texas-Oklahoma

Texas football: The State Fair, corny dogs and Texas-OU: ‘I wish we could go play today if we could’

When the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) finally do leave for the SEC, they’re not going to miss the Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1) one bit. The TCU student section in the rowdy crowd of 43,337 spent the entire day giving the UT bench the business. There were Horns Down galore, but plenty turned the other direction afterward, too.

Last Saturday, OU defeated Kansas State 37-31 in Manhattan, Kan., remaining undefeated five games into the 2021 college football season.

This edition of the Red River Rivalry -- the 117th -- will be the first as head football coach of the Texas Longhorns for Steve Sarkisian.

Earlier this week, Sarkisian said he is looking forward to facing the reigning six-time Big 12 champion OU football team.

Texas football: Bohls: Texas football team is learning who it is, and isn't, after these first five games

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian: Texas vs. Oklahoma a real Red River opportunity to take football program's pulse

“I’m fired up for this game,” he said. “To think this is the 117th time these two schools are meeting, that’s a crazy number. So from that aspect of it, the State Fair, all that stuff, I'm looking forward to.

“We put in so much work during the week so that we can enjoy the experience on game day,” he added. “That’s really our approach as an organization, but probably that's my approach, so I make everybody else buy into my approach. So I'm looking forward to it. I think it’s a great atmosphere, great event, great game.”

Texas football: After his career day against TCU, has Bijan Robinson officially entered the Heisman race?

Texas football: Even on rough days, Texas QB Casey Thompson’s confidence grows in key moments

How to watch Texas football vs. Oklahoma Sooners

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Where: Cotton Bowl in Dallas

TV: ABC

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.