How accurate are Lee Corso's College Gameday picks when it comes to Texas vs. Oklahoma?

College Gameday is coming to the Cotton Bowl. The ESPN college football preview show will broadcast from Dallas between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday before the Red River rivalry kicks off.

The show has been around since 1987, with Lee Corso playing a role on the broadcast since then. The former college quarterback and coach is best known for his predictions he makes by putting on the head of winning team's mascot.

The accuracy of those predictions have been tracked by Cole Reagan on his website, gamedaycole.com.

Here's a look at how accurate Corso's predictions of past Red River rivalry games have been:

Lee Corso's College Gameday picks are better than his Texas-Oklahoma predictions

When it comes Corso's overall game prediction average, he has a winning percentage of 65.59%, according to Reagan's analysis. That's pretty good for someone who has predicted the result of over 3,000 games in the show's history.

His accuracy is slightly better when calling the game with headgear, too. He's been right on those occasions 66.13% of the time, posting 246 wins and 126 losses all-time.

As far as Texas vs. Oklahoma, Corso has been less successful when College GameDay has taken place at the Cotton Bowl. Reagan's analysis shows he's picked the right headgear just twice but picked incorrectly four times since 2001.

That includes his pick during College Gameday in 2018 when he picked Oklahoma to win. The Longhorns ultimately won that game 48-45 thanks to a game-winning field goal by freshman kicker Cameron Dicker.

Corso also has a losing record overall when picking the winner of the rivalry game. Out of the 21 games he's predicted since 1999, he's been right nine times but wrong 12 times.

He picked the Longhorns to win in 2020, but the Sooners outlasted them in four overtimes in that game. We'll have to see if Corso gets closer to a .500 record with an accurate prediction Saturday.