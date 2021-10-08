Why Matthew McConaughey says Texas fans should appreciate the 'Horns down' gesture

Longhorn fans are gearing up for Saturday's rivalry matchup with Oklahoma, and one of the team's most famous fans is bringing the hype.

In a video posted on social media Thursday, Austinite Matthew McConaughey said "it's time to head to Dallas and kick some OU backside."

The Oscar-winning actor implored Longhorn Nation to bring their best to the Cotton Bowl, calling for their fervor and spirit to drown out Oklahoma's fans, especially when a big play opportunity presents itself.

"You know they’re going to be bringing their best this Saturday," McConaughey said of the Sooners. "They’re not going to give it to us, we have to go there and take it from them. You are part of that taking.”

McConaughey has played the role of hype man many times before for Texas football, but other sports, too. During Austin FC's home opener this past season, the part owner of the MLS expansion franchise led the Q2 Stadium crowd in a pregame chant as only he could – clad in a bright green suit and donning a djembe drum.

McConaughey wants to see 'more Horns up than they have down'

In his address to Longhorn Nation, McConaughey also called for fans to keep their "Horns up" signs when opposing fans flip them. The Big 12 announced prior to the start of this season it would crack down on the "Horns down" gesture when directed at Texas players. McConaughey said Texas fans should appreciate when the sign is flashed.

"It's a compliment to us. It means they hate us more than they love themselves," he said.

Watch his full pregame speech here: