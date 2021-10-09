Watch Texas score on first play vs. Oklahoma and more Red River rivalry game highlights

The Texas football team will face OU in the Red River Rivalry at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 9 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Longhorns are coming off a 32-27 win against TCU Oct. 2.

Texas had a slew of missed opportunities Saturday against TCU but still pulled it together for the win.

“I’ll say this, I’d much rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “This was an ugly one.”

Last Saturday, OU defeated Kansas State 37-31 in Manhattan, Kan., remaining undefeated five games into the 2021 college football season.

This edition of the Red River Rivalry -- the 117th -- will be the first as head football coach of the Texas Longhorns for Steve Sarkisian.

A 75-yard TD by Xavier Worthy to open the Red River rivalry

A blocked punt after OU's first possession

Spencer Rattler scores 2-yard TD

Texas' BJ Foster intercepts OU's Spencer Rattler

Joshua Moore scores Texas' 4th TD of 1Q

