Who is the celebrity guest picker on ESPN College GameDay this weekend? Mark Cuban

With "College GameDay" heading to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas this weekend, it chose Mark Cuban as this week's celebrity guest picker.

Mark Cuban picked No. 21 Texas to win against No. 6 Oklahoma Saturday.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs every Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU.

Who is the College GameDay celebrity guest picker? Mark Cuban

"College GameDay" announced Mark Cuban as its celebrity guest picker in a tweet on Saturday.

Mark Cuban is the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. Cuban also is well-known for being one of the "shark" investors on ABC's "Shark Tank."

