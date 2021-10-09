Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Who is the celebrity guest picker on ESPN College GameDay this weekend? Mark Cuban

Robb Hibbard
Hookem
Mark Cuban

With "College GameDay" heading to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas this weekend, it chose Mark Cuban as this week's celebrity guest picker. 

Mark Cuban picked No. 21 Texas to win against No. 6 Oklahoma Saturday.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs every Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU.

Texas football: Golden: Texas, OU football coaches like to run it, but quarterbacks will have the final say

Texas football: What you need to know about OU-Texas in the Red River Showdown

Who is the College GameDay celebrity guest picker? Mark Cuban

"College GameDay" announced Mark Cuban as its celebrity guest picker in a tweet on Saturday.

Mark Cuban is the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. Cuban also is well-known for being one of the "shark" investors on ABC's "Shark Tank." 

Mark Cuban at a panel discussion on sports media and technology in the Whittenberger Auditorium, in Bloomington, IN., Thursday, February 18, 2016. Chris Howell | Herald-Times

More Texas football stories

Texas football: Bohls: Taking a gutsy approach can pay coaching dividends in Texas-Oklahoma series

Texas football: 'He’s known as the Godfather. He calls me the Don': How Joe Castiglione & Chris Del Conte shook up college football

Texas football: After that 99-yard drive by TCU, Texas defense looking for 'a four-quarter football game'

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian: Texas vs. Oklahoma a real Red River opportunity to take football program's pulse