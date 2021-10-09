Texas vs. Oklahoma: Five questions facing the Longhorns

Five questions facing No. 23 Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC):

What will Bijan Robinson's workload look like?

More:After his career day against TCU, has Bijan Robinson officially entered the Heisman race?

In the 32-27 win over TCU last week, Robinson rushed 35 times for 216 yards. Those 35 carries topped his career high by 15. TCU coach Gary Patterson, however, appeared critical of that workload this week when he said, "I would never do 35 carries a game like they did for the guy at Texas." Will Texas continue to lean heavily on Robinson or will Roschon Johnson, who had seven carries last week, and Keilan Robinson get more runs against the Big 12's top-rated run defense (83.6 yards per game)?

How will Texas' reshuffled offensive line look?

Starting left guard Denzel Okafor will miss the rest of this season with a leg injury that he sustained in the first quarter of the TCU game. So Texas has shifted Derek Kerstetter from right tackle to left guard and Andrej Karic is now the starting right tackle. The new-look line allowed one sack over the final three quarters in Fort Worth. Texas, though, is just two years removed from a game against Oklahoma in which Alex Grinch's Sooners defense had nine sacks.

Will the Texas secondary prevent a breakout performance?

Over the past five seasons, Oklahoma receivers haven't gone hungry at the State Fair. In recent years, the Sooners have gotten electric efforts from the likes of Dede Westbrook in 2016 (10 catches for 232 yards, three touchdowns), Marquise Brown in 2018 (nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns) and CeeDee Lamb in 2019 (10 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns). Marvin Mims has Oklahoma's only 100-yard receiving game this season, and that occurred in the season opener.

If Oklahoma makes a mistake, will Texas capitalize?

So far, Texas has forced eight turnovers. Josh Thompson returned an interception against Texas Tech for a touchdown and the Longhorns have scored 23 points following those other seven turnovers. Last week against TCU, a fumble recovery and a muffed punt twice set Texas up inside the 25-yard line. But those prime starting spots only led to a pair of field goals. Oklahoma has only lost four turnovers over its five games.

Will a son shine at the Cotton Bowl?

For some, participating in the Red River Rivalry is a birthright. Texas quarterback Casey Thompson's father, Charles, went 2-0 against Texas as Oklahoma's quarterback. Texas linebacker Luke Brockermeyer's dad, Blake, was an All-America offensive lineman for the Longhorns. And Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops' father is former Sooners coach Bob Stoops. Thompson and Brockermeyer are first-time starters in the Red River Showdown, but Stoops caught the game-winning touchdown last year.