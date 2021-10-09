Texas’ notable number: The new holder for the Longhorns — and the number 6

Each week this season, we’re looking at a specific number tied to Texas football.

This week’s notable number is six — the jersey that Texas has assigned to edge rusher Ben Davis and wide receiver Joshua Moore. D'Shawn Jamison has returned six kickoffs this season. And Colt McCoy's six touchdown passes against Baylor in 2006 remain a UT record.

Six also represents the number of field goals and extra points attempted by Texas in last week's 32-27 win over TCU.

The six kicks — four field goals and two extra points — were all made by kicker Cameron Dicker. Serving as Dicker's holder was Zach Edwards.

The sight of Edwards holding for Dicker was noteworthy. Hudson Card held that job for the first four games. He also was the Longhorns' starting quarterback against Louisiana and Arkansas before Casey Thompson took over.

Card is eligible for a redshirt since he has played in only four games this season. On Monday, UT coach Steve Sarkisian insisted that switching holders in Fort Worth wasn't part of a plan to preserve Card's redshirt.

"The only reason Zach was the holder was Dicker felt more comfortable, and it seemed to work out OK," Sarkisian said. "Nothing in my mind right now is that we are redshirting Hudson Card. ... That was not the reason why he did not hold."

Dicker confirmed the next day that he indeed preferred Edwards as his holder. Since Card spends most of practices with the quarterbacks, Dicker said having a specialist as his holder allows him to get in more meaningful reps during the week. Over the previous three seasons, punter Ryan Bujcevski served as Dicker's primary holder.

Dicker downplayed the impact of the midseason switch. Even when Card had the job, Edwards worked with Dicker in practices. He also was UT's holder in last year's Iowa State game and Alamo Bowl.

"I don't think it's hard to adjust because we've worked it so much," Dicker said. "It's not too much of a change."

Edwards had already been a candidate to contribute on special teams. He's a deep snapper by trade. At that position, he's currently listed as Justin Mader's backup on the depth chart.

"Edwards has been very consistent (in training camp). We are lucky, we have two guys that can go into the season and can snap at this level and do very well," Texas special teams coach Jeff Banks said in August.

When Banks was asked about his preference for holder, the assistant noted that Alabama had star quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones holding while he and Sarkisian were there the previous two years. He also saw the benefit in having a punter hold since punters and kickers are usually together at practice.

Both Banks and Sarkisian, though, have said they trust the judgment of a veteran kicker like Dicker. Sarkisian lauded Edwards' first hold against TCU in which he cleaned up a high snap from Mader in enough time for Dicker to make a 38-yard field goal.

"The guy I like to hold is the guy that can catch the ball when it's a perfect snap, the guy that can catch the ball when it's a bad snap and get it down," Sarkisian said.

Although he has yet to play in a Red River Showdown, Edwards has an interesting tie to the game. He actually started his collegiate career at Oklahoma.

Edwards walked on to Oklahoma's football team in 2018. He was listed as the backup long snapper for that season. He did not appear in any games for an Oklahoma team that beat Texas in the Big 12 championship game and reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.

An Azle product, Edwards joined the Longhorns in 2019. He made his first appearance at Texas a season later.