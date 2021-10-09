Texas vs. Oklahoma: Our 5 pregame questions facing the Longhorns — answered

Before Saturday's game against Oklahoma, we asked five questions facing Texas. Here's how they played out in the Longhorns' 55-48 loss:

What was Bijan Robinson's workload like?

Not as big as the week before at TCU.

After getting 37 touches in the win in Fort Worth the week before, Robinson finished with 21 against the Sooners, with 20 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown. Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson publicly questioned the decision to give him 35 totes during the week; we're guessing Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley was fine with what he got. Maybe things would have been different with another 15 carries; Robinson averaged 6.9 yards a pop against the best rushing defense in the Big 12.

Texas vs. OU:Watch Longhorns score first, but OU win in these Red River Showdown game highlights

Texas football: Why Matthew McConaughey says Texas fans should appreciate the 'Horns down' gesture

How did Texas' reshuffled offensive line look?

On the edge. All day.

The Sooners won the battle up front, which shouldn't be too surprising considering the fact that Texas was minus left guard Denzel Okafor (lost for the season) and had reconfigured personnel. This wasn't the week to tinker. Robinson avoided runs between the tackles and instead did his damage on runs to the outside with cutbacks, and Casey Thompson was sacked three times and hurried several more.

Did the Texas secondary prevent a breakout receiver?

No.

Marvin Mims, who had produced OU's only 100-yard game this season, had five catches for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns, negating Xavier Worthy's two scores on the other side and joining other recent Sooners receivers who went electric in this game: Dede Westbrook in 2016 (10 catches for 232 yards, three touchdowns), Marquise Brown in 2018 (nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns) and CeeDee Lamb in 2019 (10 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns).

Texas football: FAQ: The Oklahoman and the American-Statesman answer Reddit questions on OU-Texas

Texas football: Texas football team is learning who it is, and isn't

Did Texas capitalize on OU mistakes?

Yes.

Blocked punt? Robinson scored a touchdown, his 10th of the season.

Interception? Joshua Moore's first touchdown catch of the season.

Fumble? A touchdown toss to Jared Wiley.

Texas has now forced 10 turnovers in six games. In last week's win at TCU, Texas twice had to settle for short field goals after recovering a fumble and a muffed punt inside the 25-yard line. On Saturday, the Longhorns made the most of their turnovers and big plays. Oklahoma had committed only four turnovers (all Spencer Rattler interceptions) heading into the game.

Texas football: Eyes on Texas: Peter Gardere’s 4-0 mark against Oklahoma makes him a Hall of Honor shoo-in

Did a son shine at the Cotton Bowl?

Yes.

Thompson, the son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson, had a big day — throwing for 388 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, and rallied Texas to the tying touchdown in the closing minutes. And Drake Stoops, the son of former OU coach Bob Stoops, had a key 2-point conversion catch that tied it 41-41 in the fourth quarter. (Stoops had the game-winning touchdown in last year's game.) And Texas linebacker Luke Brockermeyer, the son of former Longhorns All-America lineman Blake Brockermeyer, led all tacklers with 12.