Live updates: Texas jumps out to an early lead over Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — Texas and Oklahoma will meet at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday for the 117th installment of their Red River Showdown series.

Oklahoma is undefeated this season but four of their five games have been decided by seven points or less. Since a humbling loss at Arkansas, Texas (4-1) has won three straight games by a combined score of 160-62.

Texas owns a 62-49-5 lead in the all-time series but Oklahoma is 15-7 since 2000. The Longhorns and Sooners first played in 1900.

This will be Steve Sarkisian's introduction to this storied rivalry. Dating back to Darrell Royal in 1957, Texas' head coaches are 3-4 in their first games against Oklahoma. Mack Brown, John Mackovic and Fred Akers were victorious in their inaugural showdowns with the Sooners. Tom Herman, Charlie Strong, David McWilliams and Royal were all beaten the first times they met Oklahoma in Dallas.

Moore points for Texas (1st, 1:02)

Texas quickly responded to Oklahoma's first scoring drive with a three-play possession. The drive was capped by Casey Thompson's 10-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore. That was the first touchdown scored this season by Moore, who led Texas last year in receptions and receiving yards.

Moore returned to the end zone nearly four minutes later. A 48-yard touchdown catch gave Texas a 28-7 lead over the Sooners.

Spencer Rattlers gets Oklahoma on the scoreboard (1st, 9:14)

Oklahoma was last shutout by Texas in 1965 and that kind of history won't be repeated today. A two-yard touchdown run by Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler has made this a 14-7 game.

The most-notable moment on the 10-play drive was a 29-yard catch by Mike Woods that gave Oklahoma a first down on a 3rd-and-10. Woods appeared to have run out of bounds before his catch. After a review, the play was upheld.

Agent 0 leads Texas to 7 points (1st, 13:07)

Texas took a 14-0 lead with 13:07 left in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson. Over its first three snaps at the Cotton Bowl, Texas has scored twice.

UT's second scoring drive began at the Oklahoma 2 after the Longhorns recovered a punt blocked by DeMarvion Overshown. Oklahoma had been forced to punt after Overshown sacked Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler on a 3rd-and-7 attempt.

Texas takes the ball and an early lead (1st, 14:46)

Texas won the coin toss and elected to receive the football. On the game's first snap, Casey Thompson threw a short pass to freshman Xavier Worthy. With fellow receiver Marcus Washington blocking ahead of him, Worthy broke two tackles and sprinted into the end zone with a 75-yard touchdown.

This marks the third time in the last 30 years that either the Longhorns or Sooners have scored within the first minute of the Red River Showdown. Back in 2003, Oklahoma's Renaldo Works scored on a 6-yard run with 14:26 left in the first quarter. Four years earlier, Oklahoma struck 29 seconds into the game on Josh Heupel's 44-yard touchdown pass.

Texas vs. OU pregame: Catch up on our On Second Thought podcast

More:The Oklahoman and the American-Statesman answer Reddit questions on OU-Texas

On this week's On Second Thought podcast, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden were joined by former UT defensive back Rod Babers. During the four games that he played against Oklahoma from 1999-2002, Babers broke up four passes and returned an interception for a touchdown. The Sooners went 3-1 in those games.