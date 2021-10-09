Who did Lee Corso pick to win? Here's his Texas-OU football headgear pick

Fans of ESPN's "College GameDay" usually have strong reactions to college football analyst Lee Corso -- especially his headgear pick.

Corso picked No. 21 Texas to win against No. 6 Oklahoma Saturday.

This is the 409th time the "GameDay" crew have taken their show on the road, and the 372nd time Lee Corso has made a headgear pick.

Texas and OU have played annually since 1929, and the rivalry extends back to 1900.

Texas leads the all-time series against Oklahoma with a record of 62-49-5.

This edition of the Red River Rivalry -- the 117th -- will be the first as head football coach of the Texas Longhorns for Steve Sarkisian.

Earlier this week, Sarkisian said he is looking forward to facing the reigning six-time Big 12 champion OU football team.

“I’m fired up for this game,” he said. “To think this is the 117th time these two schools are meeting, that’s a crazy number. So from that aspect of it, the State Fair, all that stuff, I'm looking forward to.

“We put in so much work during the week so that we can enjoy the experience on game day,” he added. “That’s really our approach as an organization, but probably that's my approach, so I make everybody else buy into my approach. So I'm looking forward to it. I think it’s a great atmosphere, great event, great game.”

Lee Corso's headgear pick for Texas-OU football

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.