Texas vs. Oklahoma football officials, referee, umpires

The Texas football team will face OU in the Red River Rivalry at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 9 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Longhorns are coming off a 32-27 win against TCU Oct. 2.

Last Saturday, OU defeated Kansas State 37-31 in Manhattan, Kan., remaining undefeated five games into the 2021 college football season.

This edition of the Red River Rivalry -- the 117th -- will be the first as head football coach of the Texas Longhorns for Steve Sarkisian.

Texas football: Golden: Words from veteran teammates partially prepare newcomers for Texas-Oklahoma

Texas football: The State Fair, corny dogs and Texas-OU: ‘I wish we could go play today if we could’

Texas football: Bohls: Texas football team is learning who it is, and isn't, after these first five games

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian: Texas vs. Oklahoma a real Red River opportunity to take football program's pulse

Texas vs. Oklahoma football game officials

Referee: Scott Campbell

Umpire: Rick Podraza

Head Linesman: Andy Warner

Line Judge: Keith Garmond

Field Judge: Matt Mills

Side Judge: Mario Seneca

Back Judge: Tyree Walton

Center Judge: Corey Long

Replay Official: Jeff Hansen