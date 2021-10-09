Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Texas vs. Oklahoma football officials, referee, umpires

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas football team will face OU in the Red River Rivalry at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 9 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Longhorns are coming off a 32-27 win against TCU Oct. 2.

Last Saturday, OU defeated Kansas State 37-31 in Manhattan, Kan., remaining undefeated five games into the 2021 college football season. 

This edition of the Red River Rivalry -- the 117th -- will be the first as head football coach of the Texas Longhorns for Steve Sarkisian. 

Texas football: Golden: Words from veteran teammates partially prepare newcomers for Texas-Oklahoma

Texas football: The State Fair, corny dogs and Texas-OU: ‘I wish we could go play today if we could’

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball. Texas took on Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 2, 2021.

Texas football: Bohls: Texas football team is learning who it is, and isn't, after these first five games

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian: Texas vs. Oklahoma a real Red River opportunity to take football program's pulse

Texas vs. Oklahoma football game officials

Referee: Scott Campbell

Umpire: Rick Podraza

Head Linesman: Andy Warner

Line Judge: Keith Garmond

Field Judge: Matt Mills

Side Judge: Mario Seneca

Back Judge: Tyree Walton

Center Judge: Corey Long

Replay Official: Jeff Hansen