How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 55-48 loss to Oklahoma

How Texas graded out in Saturday's 55-48 loss to Oklahoma:

Quarterbacks: B

The numbers were there — 20 of 34 for 388 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions — for Casey Thompson, making his first Texas-OU start, and he battled through a banged-up wrist or thumb. He also connected on some downfield shots that had been missing in recent weeks, hitting Joshua Moore and Xavier Worthy for 48-yarders and Worthy for 39- and 31-yard gains. And he put Texas in place to send the game to overtime with his clutch final drive.

Go figure: Thompson threw for four touchdowns in the first half, the second time he's done that in a half in his UT career; he came off the bench to throw four against Colorado in the second half of the Alamo Bowl.

So far: Louisiana A-, Arkansas D, Rice A, Texas Tech A, TCU C, Oklahoma B

Semester average: B

Running backs: B

Game circumstances prevented this from being an A — the Longhorns didn't lean on Bijan Robinson in the second half the way they did in the first half, giving him just nine carries in the final two quarters. He had a 33-yarder on one of them but gained only 14 yards on the other eight. His weaving 50-yarder in the first half was a thing of beauty that showed us a lot of his tools: a Sunday-quality cutback, a broken tackle or two, a burst of speed, quick acceleration and a fight at the end to try to score. He now has 10 touchdowns on the season. But where was Roschon Johnson? Robinson certainly looked winded at times; Johnson didn't get a single carry, just one kick return.

Go figure: Robinson has nine plays of 20 or more yards this season.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A+, Texas Tech A, TCU A, Oklahoma B

Semester average: B

Wide receivers: A-

Talk about redemption for Xavier Worthy. He looked lost against TCU but turned in a huge performance against the Sooners: nine catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns, including a couple of "wow!" moments (his 75-yard catch and run score on the game's first play and his game-tying 31-yard touchdown in the final minutes). But he also had one "umm, wow" play (see special teams, below). Joshua Moore had his finest game of the season, but Jordan Whittington (3-35) got hurt in the fourth quarter and missed Texas' final two drives. This was a nice bounce-back from a subpar TCU performance for the group.

Go figure: Worthy's 261 receiving yards are the second-most in school history and the most ever by a freshman.

So far: Louisiana A-; Arkansas F; Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU D, Oklahoma A-

Semester average: C+

Tight ends: B

Quality, not quantity. That's what earned this unit its best grade of the season. On the day, tight ends produced only three catches, but they included Jared Wiley's 2-yard touchdown and Cade Brewer's 11-yarder on third-and-6 to keep the Longhorns' drive alive as they tried to tie the game near the end. Wiley should have had another score as well, but Thompson missed him wide open in the end zone.

Go figure: Through six games, Texas tight ends have 12 catches.

So far: Louisiana C-, Arkansas F, Rice B-, Texas Tech C, TCU F, Oklahoma B

Semester average: D+

Offensive line: D

The Longhorns didn't look interested in testing Oklahoma's defensive front, as Robinson did most of his damage by running to the edges. It was a bad week to have to tinker with the front unit, which lost starting left guard Denzel Okafor for the season last week, had usual right tackle Derek Kerstetter playing left guard and had former backup Andrej Karic starting at right tackle. All this against the best run defense in the Big 12. Thompson was sacked three times and harried throughout.

Go figure: Texas averaged 4.7 yards per run, which is good, but that included runs of 50 and 33 yards by Robinson. Take those two out of the equation and the Horns averaged 1.8.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU C, Oklahoma D

Semester average: C

Defensive line: D

Things up front went from an extreme high to an alarming low in two quarters flat, as the second half became a steady dose of gashing Kennedy Brooks runs and Caleb Williams-led scoring drives. Alfred Collins flashed with a sack, a tackle for loss and a hurry. Jaoby Jones was lost to an injury in the first quarter. Brooks finished with 217 yards and averaged 8.7 yards per carry. Williams, a freshman, averaged 14 yards per completion and ran for 88 yards on four carries, his 66-yard touchdown the big one.

Go figure: No defensive lineman finished among Texas' top seven tacklers.

So far: Louisiana C, Arkansas D-, Rice B-, Texas Tech C+, TCU B-, Oklahoma D

Semester average: C

Linebackers: C

Luke Brockermeyer and DeMarvion Overshown combined for 20 tackles, and Brockermeyer led the team (both teams) with 12. And Overshown was spectacular: eight stops, one sack, two tackles for loss, two hurries and a blocked punt. But Brooks' big numbers were powered by runs through the second level of the defense, and Brockermeyer struggled throughout the day dealing with OU's counter runs. Too many yards, too many big plays given up.

Go figure: Brockermeyer and Overshown combined for 20 tackles.

So far: Louisiana B, Arkansas C, Rice B, Texas Tech B, TCU B-, Oklahoma C

Semester average: B-

Secondary: D

It's too bad the defensive backs struggled so badly picking up deep balls in the air; Marvin Mims caught 47- and 52-yard bombs, the latter for a touchdown, and OU's freshman quarterback burned the secondary for big gainers. Those proved costly and were critical to Oklahoma's comeback. B.J. Foster intercepted his second pass of the season and very nearly got another one but looked lost on that 47-yard play. Anthony Cook blew up a screen play, D'Shawn Jamison broke up a third-down pass into the end zone to make OU settle for a field goal, and Collins' first-quarter sack really was partially a coverage sack because no Sooner was open.

Go figure: Foster's interception was the fourth of his UT career.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas B+, Rice B, Texas Tech C-, TCU C+, Oklahoma D

Semester average: C+

Special teams: B

Another solid day for Cameron Dicker, who was perfect on 38- and 41-yard field goals and boomed six punts for an average of 49.5 yards, including a 78-yarder and three of 50 yards or longer. And Overshown's big punt block on OU's opening series set Texas up at the 2-yard line for the easy touchdown. But what should have been an A grade ended up a B because of Worthy's freshman flub, deciding to return a kickoff from 5 yards deep in the end zone and then getting stripped at the end of his run — and at the worst time, too, as the turnover helped OU take a 48-41 lead with seven minutes left.

Go figure: Dicker moved into fourth place on UT's career scoring list and No. 2 among kickers — and he's only eight points away from catching Dusty Mangum.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A, Texas Tech C, TCU A-, Oklahoma B

Semester average: C+

