Texas coaches reshuffle the offensive line going into Oklahoma State week

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is shaking up the offensive line after protection breakdowns fueled Oklahoma’s come-from-behind win in the Cotton Bowl.

Versatile senior Derek Kerstetter is going back to right tackle after one game at left guard. Junior Angilau, a junior with 28 career starts, is moving to left guard from right guard. Tope Imade, a senior reserve, will be inserted at right guard.

Jake Majors will stay at center, and Christian Jones will remain at left tackle, according to UT’s updated depth chart.

“We had some uncharacteristic snap infractions, false start, a hold that we're a little uncharacteristic for us,” Sarkisian said during Monday’s press conference. The coach added that some calls may not have gone the Horns’ way, but “the pre snap penalty things are definitely in our control.”

“Whether it was the environment or the game, whatever it is, it’s unacceptable, and we definitely have to clean it up,” Sarkisian said.

The Horns started red-hot and jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter against the Sooners. But that lead slowly melted away, and the offense couldn’t respond in the second half. It was the first time in UT history the Horns had a 21-point lead and lost the game.

Texas still leads the Big 12 in rushing yards, averaging 245.2 yards per game. UT is fifth in passing with 234.8 yards per game. But the Horns are second-to-last in sacks allowed, having given up 12 sacks through the season’s first six games. West Virginia has allowed the most with 16.

