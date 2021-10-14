Listen to Austin 360 Radio

The No. 25 Texas football team will face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns hope to rebound from a 55-48 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners Oct. 9. 

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Texas. Overall, the Longhorns are 4-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 games.

Texas lost despite leading by as many as 21 points in the game. With 2:45 left in the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 41-23 deficit. 

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian congratulates running back Bijan Robinson (5) after a long run by Robinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas.

A 33-yard touchdown run with three seconds left by OU's Kennedy Brooks earned the Sooners the win

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a bye last week. In their previous game, the Cowboys defeated the Baylor Bears 24-14 Oct. 2 to remain undefeated at 5-0 so far in the 2021 college football season. 

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian leaves the field after the loss to OU. Texas took on Oklahoma in the 2021 Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 9, 2021. Texas fell to Oklahoma 48-55.

How to watch Texas football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

Where: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin

TV: Fox

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report. 