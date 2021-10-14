How to watch Texas football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The No. 25 Texas football team will face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
The Longhorns hope to rebound from a 55-48 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners Oct. 9.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Texas. Overall, the Longhorns are 4-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 games.
Texas lost despite leading by as many as 21 points in the game. With 2:45 left in the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 41-23 deficit.
A 33-yard touchdown run with three seconds left by OU's Kennedy Brooks earned the Sooners the win.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a bye last week. In their previous game, the Cowboys defeated the Baylor Bears 24-14 Oct. 2 to remain undefeated at 5-0 so far in the 2021 college football season.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin
TV: Fox
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network
Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.