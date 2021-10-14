Listen to Austin 360 Radio

What is the Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys football betting line, over/under?

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The No. 25 Texas football team will face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns hope to rebound from a 55-48 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners Oct. 9. 

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Texas. Overall, the Longhorns are 4-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 games.

Texas lost despite leading by as many as 21 points in the game. With 2:45 left in the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 41-23 deficit. 

Texas football: Golden: After Oklahoma collapse, Texas has ceded bragging, recruiting rights to Texas A&M

Texas football: Texas coaches reshuffle the offensive line going into Oklahoma State week

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a bye last week. In their previous game, the Cowboys defeated the Baylor Bears 24-14 Oct. 2 to remain undefeated at 5-0 so far in the 2021 college football season. 

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian leaves the field after the loss to OU. Texas took on Oklahoma in the 2021 Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 9, 2021. Texas fell to Oklahoma 48-55.

Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma State Cowboys football betting odds

As of Thursday morning, the Texas Longhorns are a 5-point favorite against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The over/under is 60 points.

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report. 