Texas recruiting notebook: Bijan Robinson advises to 'seek truths, not false information'

During the 2019 season, Keaontay Ingram led Texas in rushing. He rushed for 853 yards on 144 carries over 13 games, ranked 77th nationally and his average of 65.6 yards per game was 99th. Ingram was 27th in average yards per carry and he scored seven touchdowns.

Those numbers, however, meant little to Bijan Robinson.

That fall, Robinson was a senior at Salpointe Catholic High in Tucson. He also was regarded as a five-star recruit and the top running back prospect in the country for the class of 2020.

This week, Robinson was asked if he was paying attention to the rushing numbers Texas running backs were putting up while he was making his decision. He said those UT rushing performances, which included a pair of 100-yard games by current Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson, were not a factor.

"I wasn't looking at the numbers," Robinson said. "Just the process, just the trust that (Texas assistant coach Stan Drayton) had in me and that I had in him that everything would be good."

Robinson has become a national sophomore sensation. He has rushed for 789 yards through six games, which is No. 3 in the country, and he's only two yards behind No. 2 Sean Tucker of Syracuse (Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, who leads the country, has rushed for 913 yards). Robinson has scored 10 touchdowns this season.

Due to his play, Robinson has entered into the Heisman Trophy conversation. He's 211 yards away from the 24th 1,000-yard season in UT history.

Despite all of that, he said that high school running backs should treat his statistics like he treated Ingram's. He advised recruits "to trust the process."

"Whoever is recruiting you, just understand that you need to seek truths and not false information of 'are we gonna put you in right away' or 'are we gonna do this and do that,'" Robinson said. "It might happen, but for a recruit, it might not happen. You need to understand that whatever is the best position for you is great for you before you go into college."

Texas has two running backs committed to the 2022 class: Tyler Legacy's Jamarion Miller and Klein Cain's Jaydon Blue. The Longhorns' class is No. 4 in the country behind Alabama, Penn State and Georgia.

Skinner setback: Texas has 22 commitments for 2022, but IMG Academy tight end Jaleel Skinner won't be added. The four-star prospect chose Alabama last Friday over a list of finalists that included the Longhorns.

Texas signed three tight ends in the 2021, but Skinner would have been the first tight end in his year's crowded class. Some fans had even hoped that a crowdsourced NIL deal that pays UT tight ends $10,000 a year would have swayed Skinner to come to Austin.

Skinner may not have completely closed the book on Texas, however. His father told 247Sports this week that Skinner won't cancel a previously-scheduled trip for this week's Texas-Oklahoma State game.

They said it: On Thursday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was asked how he would juggle his responsibilities as a coach and a recruiter this weekend. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is reportedly among the recruits who will be in town to see the Longhorns host undefeated Oklahoma State.

Sarkisian assured reporters that the Cowboys, who are No. 12 in both major polls, were on the top of his mind. He did concede that "there's a lot of opportunities to recruit."

"We know recruiting is the lifeline of our program," Sarkisian said. "It's vital to our success moving forward. Both are very important things, but the ball game itself is priority No. 1."

Around the Big 12: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, a defensive lineman from Florida, committed to Oklahoma on Tuesday. He's the only five-star prospect pledged to a Big 12 school so far. ... Amarillo Tascosa running back Major Everhart committed to TCU. ... Gavin Freeman, an unranked receiver from Oklahoma City, has pledged to Texas Tech.