Highlights: Texas leads Oklahoma State in third quarter, 24-13

The No. 25 Texas football team will face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns hope to rebound from a 55-48 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners Oct. 9.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Texas. Overall, the Longhorns are 4-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 games.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a bye last week. In their previous game, the Cowboys defeated the Baylor Bears 24-14 Oct. 2 to remain undefeated at 5-0 so far in the 2021 college football season.

