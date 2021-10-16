Live updates: Bijan Robinson pacing the Texas offense in a battle with No. 12 Oklahoma State

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to rival Oklahoma, Texas will look to bounce back against Oklahoma State at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Texas is 4-2 with a 2-1 showing in Big 12 play. Among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision-level teams, Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) is one of the 13 undefeated teams left.

Texas will attempt to hand Oklahoma State its first loss for the third straight season. Texas beat a 3-0 Cowboy team by a score of 36-30 in 2019. Oklahoma State was 4-0 when it hosted Texas on Halloween last season, but the Longhorns emerged victorious in overtime.

Bijan Robinson's hat trick extends the Longhorn lead (3rd, 11:43)

Oklahoma State was unable to score on its first drive of the second half but Texas did not have the same problem. A 38-yard run by running back Bijan Robinson has given Texas a 24-13 lead.

The touchdown was Robinson's third of the day. He is responsible for all of the offensive touchdowns that have been scored today by Texas and Oklahoma State.

Against an Oklahoma State run defense that ranked 12th nationally at 91.0 yards per game, Robinson has already compiled 120 yards on just 15 carries. (Robinson also has 38 receiving yards.) He has exceeded 100 rushing yards in six of UT's seven games this season. He is now 91 yards shy of the 24th 1,000-yard season in school history.

- Danny Davis

Texas enters halftime with a slim lead

Texas saw its lead dip to 17-13 after Oklahoma State's Tanner Brown kicked a 39-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the first half. After trailing by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, but the Cowboys scored 10 points over the first half's final six minutes.

Texas is 2-1 in Big 12 play, but the Longhorns have now led at halftime in each of its four conference contests. The average advantage in those four games has been 14 points.

It looks like Texas won't have its leading tackler for the second half. Texas has not officially announced an injury for senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, but he left the game in the first quarter and returned to the sidelines in street clothes.

- Danny Davis

Turnover = touchdown (2nd, 5:13)

Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II intercepted a Casey Thompson pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. After the Longhorns' first turnover of the day, the UT lead has been trimmed to 17-10.

Texas last threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in 2016. Back in a 24-21 loss to Kansas, Brandon Stewart scored on a 55-yard return for the Jayhawks.

Texas had driven to the Oklahoma State 18 before the turnover. That drive was set up by UT cornerback D'Shawn Jamison's first interception since the 2019 season.

- Danny Davis

A dozen touchdowns for Bijan (2nd, 8:36)

A 13-yard touchdown catch by Bijan Robinson has given the Longhorns a 17-3 lead in the second quarter. That was the second touchdown of the day for Robinson, who has a 26-yard run on the scoring drive. Robinson has scored 12 touchdowns this season.

Texas mixed up its offensive line on the four-play possession. Left tackle Andrej Karic and right guard Hayden Conner both saw playing time after not starting today.

- Danny Davis

Texas leads 10-3 at the end of the first quarter

Texas will take a 10-3 lead into the second quarter after Cameron Dicker kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first frame's final minute. Dicker's kick was set up by a 58-yard reception by junior Marcus Washington.

The 58-yard catch was a career-best for Washington. The field goal was the 55th field goal of Dicker's four-year career.

Oklahoma State will open the second quarter with a first down near midfield.

- Danny Davis

Oklahoma State gets its first points (1st, 3:41)

Oklahoma State is on the scoreboard after a 21-yard field goal by Tanner Brown. The Cowboys had to settle for three points after receiver Tay Martin was unable to hold onto a 4-yard touchdown pass on a 3rd-and-goal attempt.

Three Cowboys — Martin, fellow receiver Rashod Owens and running back Jaylen Warren — had a gain of at least 10 yards on the 10-play, 61-yard scoring drive. Oklahoma State also picked up 15 yards when Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn was called for a horse-collar tackle on what would have been a third-down sack of Spencer Sanders in Cowboy territory.

- Danny Davis

Texas again takes the ball and the lead (1st, 10:09)

For the second straight week, Texas elected to take the football after winning the coin toss. After the opening kickoff resulted in a touchback, the Longhorns marched down the field in 11 plays. A one-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson capped the drive and gave Texas a 7-0 lead.

In last week's Red River Showdown, Texas asked for the football after winning the coin toss. Casey Thompson threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy on the game's first snap.

Texas also won the coin toss in the Louisiana, Arkansas and TCU games. It deferred its decision to the second half in each of those instances.

- Danny Davis

Texas, Oklahoma State and a pregame podcast

Texas and the university formerly known as Oklahoma A&M have played 35 times before. There have been some lopsided scores in a series that kicked off in 1916. For example, the Longhorns recorded a 71-14 rout in 1996 only to see the Cowboys return the favor with a 42-16 win the following year. However, five of the last six meetings have been decided by seven points or less.

Saturday's showdown will be televised on FOX with Joel Klatt providing analysis for the broadcast. This week, Klatt joined the American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden on their On Second Thought podcast.

- Danny Davis