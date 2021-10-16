Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Texas vs. Oklahoma State football officials, referee, umpires

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The No. 25 Texas football team will face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Longhorns hope to rebound from a 55-48 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners Oct. 9. 

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Texas. Overall, the Longhorns are 4-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 games.

Texas lost despite leading by as many as 21 points in the game. With 2:45 left in the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 41-23 deficit. 

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian looks to the scoreboard between plays Saturday in a 32-27 win at TCU.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a bye last week. In their previous game, the Cowboys defeated the Baylor Bears 24-14 Oct. 2 to remain undefeated at 5-0 so far in the 2021 college football season. 

Texas vs. Oklahoma State football game officials

Referee: Michael Vandervelde

Umpire: Robert Richeson

Linesman: John Braun

Line Judge: Darren Deckard

Back Judge: Brian Ernest

Field Judge: Robert Asel

Side Judge: Fulton Carson

Center Judge: Chris Tallent

Replay Official: Gene Semko