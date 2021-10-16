Texas vs. Oklahoma State football officials, referee, umpires
The No. 25 Texas football team will face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
The Longhorns hope to rebound from a 55-48 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners Oct. 9.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Texas. Overall, the Longhorns are 4-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 games.
Texas lost despite leading by as many as 21 points in the game. With 2:45 left in the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 41-23 deficit.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a bye last week. In their previous game, the Cowboys defeated the Baylor Bears 24-14 Oct. 2 to remain undefeated at 5-0 so far in the 2021 college football season.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State football game officials
Referee: Michael Vandervelde
Umpire: Robert Richeson
Linesman: John Braun
Line Judge: Darren Deckard
Back Judge: Brian Ernest
Field Judge: Robert Asel
Side Judge: Fulton Carson
Center Judge: Chris Tallent
Replay Official: Gene Semko