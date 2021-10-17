How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State

How Texas graded out in Saturday's 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State:

Quarterbacks: F

It was Casey Thompson's worst performance so far, as he failed to do what he has been so good at: directing scoring drives. The offense went south over the final two quarters as the focus shifted away from Bijan Robinson, and the passing game did not respond. Thompson final five passes in a tight game were three straight incompletions (two of them on third downs), a pass to Xavier Worthy for zero yards, and an interception that sealed the loss. For the day he was 15 of 27 for 179 yards, a touchdown and two costly interceptions. The pick-six killed UT's momentum as well as its mojo, which alone deserves the grade.

Go figure: Thompson has had a passing or rushing touchdown in Texas' last eight games, dating back to the Alamo Bowl.

So far: Louisiana A-, Arkansas D, Rice A, Texas Tech A, TCU C, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State F

Semester average: B-

Running backs: B

Another strong week for Bijan Robinson: 21 carries for 135 yards and three total touchdowns. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and burned the Cowboys on a 38-yard touchdown run — Texas' final score of the game, with 13:47 left in the third quarter — and a 26-yarder. But also for the second straight week, he was outshined by the other team's running back. Roschon Johnson was again a nonfactor and Keilan Robinson was again given minimal touches, though he made the most of them (a 25-yard catch). It feels like Steve Sarkisian's focus has shifted away from probing defenses for weaknesses and then attacking for an occasion big play to riding Robinson and waiting for him to break a big one. He had only eight carries in the final two quarters.

Go figure: In his last nine games, Robinson has scored 19 touchdowns.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A+, Texas Tech A, TCU A, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State B

Semester average: B

Wide receivers: D

This unit has been up and down, up and down all season. This was a down game, and maybe some of that has to do with not having Jordan Whittington. In his place, Marcus Washington hauled in a 58-yarder, but beyond that, there wasn't much generated out of the receivers. Worthy had five catches for 28 yards, and one of those went for 19 yards, so do the math. Joshua Moore had three grabs for 23 yards. Seventeen of Thompson's 27 passes went to those two.

Go figure: Washington's 60 yards were a career high.

So far: Louisiana A-; Arkansas F; Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU D, Oklahoma A-, Oklahoma State D

Semester average: C

Tight ends: F

Jared Wiley and Cade Brewer were utilized as blockers, not pass catchers. Brewer helped spring Robinson on a touchdown run. On a day when the Longhorns' wideouts weren't making plays, the tight ends weren't being called upon either.

Go figure: Brewer had at least one target; Thompson's final pass that was intercepted was thrown his way.

So far: Louisiana C-, Arkansas F, Rice B-, Texas Tech C, TCU F, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State F

Semester average: D

Offensive line: D-

Is this the most worrisome unit on the whole roster? So much shuffling. Derek Kerstetter's career has been defined by his versatility, but in the past couple of weeks he's gone from right tackle to left guard then back to right tackle and then, on Saturday, back to his old spot, center. Tope Imade, a career backup in his sixth season, got his first start at left guard and was flagged for holding on Texas' second drive. And Jake Major left with about seven minutes left, forcing another reshuffle in crunch time.

Go figure: Thompson was sacked three times, including twice on third down.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice B, Texas Tech A-, TCU C, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State D-

Semester average: C

Defensive line: D

It's not that there weren't some nice individual plays made up front — Byron Murphy II forced an incompletion on a quarterback pressure and T'Vondre Sweat sniffed out a screen play midway through the fourth quarter — and Ovie Oghoufo (8 tackles, 1 hurry) had one of his strongest all-around games of the year. It's just that Spencer Sanders started hurting the Longhorns in the second half and the front seemed helpless, either not generating a pass rush or letting Sanders or Warren pop for good gains. Keondre Coburn had a sack but also a costly horse collar penalty on third down, and the Cowboys eventually kicked a field goal.

Go figure: Oghoufo (8) and Alfred Collilns (5) set or matched career highs in tackles.

So far: Louisiana C, Arkansas D-, Rice B-, Texas Tech C+, TCU B-, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State D

Semester average: C-

Linebackers: F

We should have known it was going to be a long day when DeMarvion Overshown left with a concussion in the first quarter. Jaylan Ford stepped up with a big day, leading the team with 12 tackles along with a tackle for loss and a hurry, but the heart of the Texas defense — the first and second levels — were hit with big gainer from OSU's running or passing game throughout the second half. Ray Thornton hurt things with a roughing the passer penalty on a third-down incompletion, extending a drive. A rough day all around.

Go figure: This was the first game of the season that neither Overshown nor Luke Brockermeyer led the team in tackles.

So far: Louisiana B, Arkansas C, Rice B, Texas Tech B, TCU B-, Oklahoma C, Oklahoma State F

Semester average: C

Secondary: B

A nice bounce-back game for the defensive backs, who were coming off three lackluster games. D'Shawn Jamison (5 tackles, 1 interception) and Josh Thompson (7 tackles, 1 breakup) led the unit; Jamison nearly had a second pick and Thompson's breakup prevented a touchdown catch. Thompson gave up a costly pass interference penalty after getting beat on a sideline route, but also forced a punt on the same drive with a nice open-field stop of Warren on third down.

Go figure: Jamison's interception was his first since 2019.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas B+, Rice B, Texas Tech C-, TCU C+, Oklahoma D, Oklahoma State B

Semester average: C+

Special teams: C

Cameron Dicker is on a nice run. After starting the season slowly, he has been steady since Fayetteville, the night of the blocked punt. He made his lone field goal attempt on Saturday, from 28 yards, and averaged an impressive 51.7 yards on seven punts, nailing three of them for 50 or more yards. Jamison, who had a 100-yard kickoff return against the Cowboys last year, couldn't generate much in the return game.

Go figure: Dicker has made 55 straight extra-point kicks.

So far: Louisiana B-, Arkansas F, Rice A, Texas Tech C, TCU A-, Oklahoma B, Oklahoma State C

Semester average: C+