Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Our 5 pregame questions facing the Longhorns — answered

Before Saturday's game against Oklahoma State, we asked five questions facing Texas. Here's how they played out in the Longhorns' 32-24 loss:

Who stepped up for Jordan Whittington?

Joshua Moore. Kind of.

Marcus Washington replaced Whittington in the slot, but it was Moore who stepped up in terms of filling Whittington's role as Casey Thompson's go-to target on third downs. He finished with eight targets, paired with Xavier Worthy's nine to easily pace the receivers, but beyond Washington's 58-yard catch, there just weren't enough plays made from the passing game. Besides that 58-yarder, Thompson's longest throws went for 25, 19, 17 and 14 yards.

Did Jaylen Warren run wild?

Absolutely.

For the second straight week, Bijan Robinson had a good game but was outshined by an opposing running back. Warren, Oklahoma State's transfer from Utah State, finished with 193 yards on a whopping 33 carries. He didn't score but definitely had a big impact on the finish, and joined other recent OSU running backs who have roughed up the Longhorns — Chuba Hubbard (121 yards) in 2019 and Justice Hill (117 in 2017 and 135 the year before). Warren averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

Did the defense avoid a second-half breakdown?

No.

Last week, Texas was up 41-23 after three quarters and was outscored 25-7 in the fourth. This time, after trailing 24-13, Oklahoma State rallied to score 19 straight points and in the fourth quarter outgained the Longhorns 170 yards to 1. Don't forget that this is the same defense that gave up 69- and 75-yard touchdown catches in the third quarter to Texas Tech, were roughed up on a 99-yard fourth-quarter drive at TCU and gave up 32 points to OU in the final 14 minutes. Texas, which was a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State, led by four at halftime, by eight at the end of the third quarter, and by two with 10 minutes left.

Did a Longhorn break a long gain?

Yes.

Washington's 58-yard completion and Robinson's 38-yard run led the way; over Texas' last five games, Worthy, Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and now Washington have produced a 50-yard play. Oklahoma State had given up only two 50-yarders all season heading into the game, a 55-yard run by Baylor's Abram Smith and a 55-yard catch by Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn.

Was it a close game?

Yes.

And for the second straight week, Texas came out on the wrong end. Six of the last seven Texas-OSU matchups have been decided by one score, including two (2017 and 2020) that went into overtime. The Longhorns had a shot at sending this one into overtime as well but couldn't produce the needed touchdown and two-point conversion on their final drive.

-Richard Tijerina