With DeMarvion Overshown sidelined, Texas struggled to stall Oklahoma State's run game

Texas announced a crowd of just under 100,000 for its home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

DeMarvion Overshown wasn't counted among the attendees, which makes sense since he's a senior linebacker and starter for the Longhorns. But like those 99,916 fans, he was an observer for much of Texas' 32-24 loss.

Overshown left the game after suffering a concussion while assisting on a tackle at the end of the first quarter. He was later spotted on the sidelines in street clothes.

"I hate to see when (my teammates) are injured, and I pray to God that he becomes more healthy," Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo said. "We're going to have to bounce back. Things happen in life, and you've got to persevere in life."

More:Once again, Texas can’t mount offensive momentum while getting gashed by Oklahoma State

Overshown was joined on the injury report by defensive back Kitan Crawford (hamstring) and center Jake Majors (undisclosed). Quarterback Casey Thompson sat out one play in the third quarter after taking a hard hit from Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and Josh Thompson missed a series in the third quarter.

The injury to Overshown cost Texas one of its best defenders. He also has played well on special teams this year.

His 56 tackles still lead the team. He has blocked a punt, recovered two fumbles and registered 1½ sacks.

"He's an impactful player for us on defense. He's an impactful player for us on special teams," coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He has play-making ability — that's for sure."

At the time of Overshown's injury, Texas led 10-3. Oklahoma State had 79 yards of offense. Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren had gained 25 yards on four carries.

Warren finished with 193 yards. His offensive outburst came a week after Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks torched the Longhorns for 217 rushing yards. TCU got 113 rushing yards out of Zach Evans against Texas on Oct. 2. The last time the Longhorns surrendered 100-yard rushing performances in three straight games during the same season? A four-game stretch against UTEP, Cal, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in 2016.

With Overshown out, Warren picked up 138 of his yards in the second half. Sarkisian stressed that Warren's statistics weren't just a burden for his defense.

By himself, Warren outgained the Texas offense by 45 yards in the second half. In the fourth quarter, the tally was 117-1 in Warren's favor.

"We did not play very good complementary football again," Sarkisian said. "Teams win championships, not one side of the ball or one area of your team."

Despite Overshown's injury and Warren's statistics, gloom and doom didn't entirely engulf the Longhorn linebackers. Reserve Jaylan Ford led Texas with 12 tackles. He also blew up a two-point conversion attempt that helped UT maintain its last lead, a 24-22 advantage with 10:16 left in the game.

Ford, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore, had never registered more than seven tackles in a game. He was a three-star recruit when he joined the Longhorns as a late addition to their 2020 recruiting class.

"Next-man mentality, he came in and played hard," Josh Thompson said. "Jaylan Ford, he goes out and competes every day in practice, and we all see that. That's why when he gets in, nothing really falls off with us, and we trust him."

Sarkisian said, "Hopefully, we can get DeMarvion back." He did not share a timetable for how long he would be sidelined.

Overshown has an extra week to recover since Texas has a bye this week. The Longhorns head into their off week having lost two straight games. Earlier this month against Oklahoma, Texas saw an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter dissipate. The losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State followed a script that has become far too familiar for the Longhorns. Dating back to the 2019 season, Texas has held a lead in either the fourth quarter or overtime in six of its last seven conference losses.

"This bye week, it gives us a time to look back at ourselves and go and practice and compete and compete and compete. That's going to be the main goal," Josh Thompson said. "Mentally, I feel like after these two weeks, it's something that we need to step back, look at ourselves and figure out what's the problem going forward."